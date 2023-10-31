Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region’s first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday.

Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway 401 in Durham Region around 11:30 a.m. Several callers to the CityNews 680 traffic centre reported wet and slippery roads through Pickering and Ajax in the late morning and early afternoon.

The snow that was temporarily sticking to the roadways had melted in most spots of the highway by the early afternoon. Though some social media users posted photos of their lawns and driveways dusted lightly with snow.

CityNews meteorologist Jill Taylor said parts of the city could expect a few flurries on Tuesday, including into the evening hours when kids get ready to head out for candy. She says the trick-or-treat forecast will see temperatures hovering around 3 C, while the wind could make it feel as cold as -4.

“Dress warm,” Taylor said. “It’s just a very light wind, but enough to give us that raw kind of feeling as you’re heading out with the kids. You will definitely need the extra layers under, or over top of your costume.”

More on the Toronto forecast can be found here.

Parts of the province east of the GTA already woke up to snow on the ground on Monday morning. Flakes were also reported north of the city towards Muskoka on Monday and Tuesday.

Parts of eastern Ontario waking up to snow this morning!! Sticking on the pumpkin too!! This picture from Hastings County pic.twitter.com/1G9Rn6aUz4 — Jill Taylor (@JillTaylorCity) October 30, 2023

Ottawa reported two centimetres of snow on Monday and The Weather Network says another round of snow squalls is expected hit areas around Georgian Bay, Lake Huron and the Niagara Peninsula on Tuesday night.

“Areas inland at higher elevation have the chance to accumulate over 10 cm near the snow belts, cottage country and between Sarnia to London,” according the network.