No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to ‘slippery track conditions’ near Sherbourne Station

The Monday morning commute is off to a rocky start for TTC riders as subway service has been shut down on a portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth due to an “operational problem.”

Trains are not travelling between St. George and Broadview stations, and shuttle buses are running.

The TTC says operators reported slippery track conditions near Sherbourne Station.

“Service is temporarily suspended for safety reasons in this area while we investigate and remedy,” it stated in a post on X.

There is no word yet on when service will resume.