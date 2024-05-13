No subway service on portion of Line 2 due to ‘slippery track conditions’ near Sherbourne Station

TTC riders wait for shuttle buses outside St. George Station on May 13, 2024
TTC riders wait for shuttle buses outside St. George Station on May 13, 2024. (Jeff Ducharme/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted May 13, 2024 8:17 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 8:46 am.

The Monday morning commute is off to a rocky start for TTC riders as subway service has been shut down on a portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth due to an “operational problem.”

Trains are not travelling between St. George and Broadview stations, and shuttle buses are running.

The TTC says operators reported slippery track conditions near Sherbourne Station.

“Service is temporarily suspended for safety reasons in this area while we investigate and remedy,” it stated in a post on X.

There is no word yet on when service will resume.

