Should Trudeau step down? Who would take his place?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at question period in the House of Commons
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted November 9, 2023 8:23 am.

In today’s Big Story Podcast, for months now, recent polls have been terrible for the federal Liberals — and specifically so when it comes to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A recent survey found that a majority of Canadians want him to step down before the next election in favour of a new Liberal leader, a and a long-time Liberal senator recently called for him to do the same.

Surveys and suggestions are a long way from reality, though, and there’s no clear idea if Trudeau will walk away, or if he does if any member of his cabinet would perform any better. There are rumours, though, about an outside who wants the job — a non-politician with an impressive resume and the credibility to be an instant contender. 

Stephen Maher is a writer, reporter and political commentator at ipolitics.ca. “My experience as a political journalist is that until someone actually is a politician, it’s impossible to tell whether they have what it takes, whether they have the instincts, the ability to connect with people,” said Maher. 

So, who is this potential successor of Trudeau? And have we seen this movie play out before?

Delays for passengers at Pearson Terminal 1 after travellers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Delays for passengers at Pearson Terminal 1 after travellers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Some passengers arriving at Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning are being forced to hold after an apparent mistake by airport staff. The airport says people at Terminal 1 transborder are...

4m ago

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

One person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatal shooting in an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the garage...

25m ago

Police to update investigation into fatal Greektown shooting
Police to update investigation into fatal Greektown shooting

Toronto police are set to provide an update on their investigation into a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around 3:30...

59m ago

No bus service in Hamilton starting today as transit workers strike
No bus service in Hamilton starting today as transit workers strike

Bus service is suspended in Hamilton starting Thursday with hundreds of transit workers now on strike. ATU Local 107, the union representing nearly 900 Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) workers, rejected...

1h ago

