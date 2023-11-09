Should Trudeau step down? Who would take his place?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, for months now, recent polls have been terrible for the federal Liberals — and specifically so when it comes to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A recent survey found that a majority of Canadians want him to step down before the next election in favour of a new Liberal leader, a and a long-time Liberal senator recently called for him to do the same.

Surveys and suggestions are a long way from reality, though, and there’s no clear idea if Trudeau will walk away, or if he does if any member of his cabinet would perform any better. There are rumours, though, about an outside who wants the job — a non-politician with an impressive resume and the credibility to be an instant contender.

Stephen Maher is a writer, reporter and political commentator at ipolitics.ca. “My experience as a political journalist is that until someone actually is a politician, it’s impossible to tell whether they have what it takes, whether they have the instincts, the ability to connect with people,” said Maher.

So, who is this potential successor of Trudeau? And have we seen this movie play out before?