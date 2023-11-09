Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto’s west end

Fire crews are on scene battling a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto’s west end Thursday morning.

Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating business on Nashville Road, in the area of Weston and Rogers roads, around 10:15 a.m.

“Crews arrived to heavy smoke and flame coming from the building,” said fire officials in a post on X.

Officials say there are around 75 firefighters at the scene and the ongoing effort to contain it will likely take several hours. The effort to extinguish the fire is being complicated due to the building’s roof partially collapsing.

Everyone has been evacuated from the building and no injuries have been reported.

Officials say there are concerns about the air quality in the area. George Harvey Collegiate, a nearby high school, has been placed in hold and secure.

The business borders railway tracks and all rail activity in the area had been temporarily put on hold, including trains along the Kitchener GO line. Metrolinx confirms Kitchener GO and UP Express train had resumed as of noon.

This is a developing story. More to come.