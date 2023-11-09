breaking

Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto’s west end

Smoke from fire apparently in the Weston and Rogers roads area on November 9, 2023. @Osheafan | X

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 9, 2023 11:36 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 12:18 pm.

Fire crews are on scene battling a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto’s west end Thursday morning.

Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating business on Nashville Road, in the area of Weston and Rogers roads, around 10:15 a.m.

“Crews arrived to heavy smoke and flame coming from the building,” said fire officials in a post on X.

Officials say there are around 75 firefighters at the scene and the ongoing effort to contain it will likely take several hours. The effort to extinguish the fire is being complicated due to the building’s roof partially collapsing.

Everyone has been evacuated from the building and no injuries have been reported.

Officials say there are concerns about the air quality in the area. George Harvey Collegiate, a nearby high school, has been placed in hold and secure.

The business borders railway tracks and all rail activity in the area had been temporarily put on hold, including trains along the Kitchener GO line. Metrolinx confirms Kitchener GO and UP Express train had resumed as of noon.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

updated

32m ago

Woman, 73, loses $250K of cryptocurrency in online dating scam, Toronto man charged
Woman, 73, loses $250K of cryptocurrency in online dating scam, Toronto man charged

A man from Toronto is facing fraud charges in an alleged online romance scam where he posed as a business owner in the Middle East and convinced a 73-year-old woman to send him $250,000 in cryptocurrency....

40m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting

Toronto police say a second man is wanted Canada-wide for second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around...

updated

1h ago

Two Montreal Jewish schools hit by gunshots overnight Wednesday, no injuries
Two Montreal Jewish schools hit by gunshots overnight Wednesday, no injuries

The Montreal police force (SPVM) is reporting two Jewish schools in Montreal were hit with gunshots overnight Wednesday. The SPVM says they received a 911 call at 8:20 a.m. regarding gunshot impacts...

1h ago

Top Stories

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

updated

32m ago

Woman, 73, loses $250K of cryptocurrency in online dating scam, Toronto man charged
Woman, 73, loses $250K of cryptocurrency in online dating scam, Toronto man charged

A man from Toronto is facing fraud charges in an alleged online romance scam where he posed as a business owner in the Middle East and convinced a 73-year-old woman to send him $250,000 in cryptocurrency....

40m ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2nd-degree murder in Greektown shooting

Toronto police say a second man is wanted Canada-wide for second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Greektown earlier this year. Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around...

updated

1h ago

Two Montreal Jewish schools hit by gunshots overnight Wednesday, no injuries
Two Montreal Jewish schools hit by gunshots overnight Wednesday, no injuries

The Montreal police force (SPVM) is reporting two Jewish schools in Montreal were hit with gunshots overnight Wednesday. The SPVM says they received a 911 call at 8:20 a.m. regarding gunshot impacts...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage near Yonge and Gerrard. Toronto Police say they believe the shooting is targeted. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

3h ago

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

12h ago

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

18h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

23h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos