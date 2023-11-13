Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries from collision in Scarborough

Toronto police cruiser
File photo of a Toronto police cruiser. CITYNEWS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted November 13, 2023 4:07 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 5:04 pm.

A motorcyclist is suffering life-threatening injuries due to a collision with a vehicle in Scarborough on Monday afternoon.

Police received a call at approximately 1:34 p.m. of reports of a collision involving a Mercedes AMG and a motorcycle in the Finch East and Warden avenues area.

The driver of the motorcycle, a male who is 50 to 60 years of age, was transported to hospital and remains suffering life-threatening injuries.

Westbound Finch Avenue is closed from Warden Avenue while police investigate and there are delays in the area.

Top Stories

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

updated

1h ago

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

5h ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by a former city mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

19m ago

Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach
Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach

Over two weeks after a cyber attack shut down Toronto Public Library's (TPL) online system, the board is holding a meeting Monday night to determine next steps. The library’s network of 100 branches...

2h ago

