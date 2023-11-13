Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries from collision in Scarborough

A motorcyclist is suffering life-threatening injuries due to a collision with a vehicle in Scarborough on Monday afternoon.

Police received a call at approximately 1:34 p.m. of reports of a collision involving a Mercedes AMG and a motorcycle in the Finch East and Warden avenues area.

The driver of the motorcycle, a male who is 50 to 60 years of age, was transported to hospital and remains suffering life-threatening injuries.

Westbound Finch Avenue is closed from Warden Avenue while police investigate and there are delays in the area.