MUST-WATCH: A Curse of a cultural phenomenon

The latest project from a reality tv star that’s also a graduate of one of Canada’s top business schools is out now! But will this Curse of a show take the top spot, or could it go to a documentary about a beloved alternative comedian? Perhaps the return of a spacetime drama? You’ll have to keep reading to find out!

BlackBerry

Where to watch: CBC Gem

First up, it’s time for an expanded version of a amazing Canadian film!

The cast of BlackBerry, courtesy of Elevation Pictures.

BlackBerry is a miniseries adaptation of the film by the same name that came out earlier this year. It’s directed by Matt Johnson (the director of Operation Avalanche) and stars Jay Baruchel (from This Is the End) and Glenn Howerton (from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as the co-CEOs of Research in Motion. That’s the company that invented the iconic smartphone known as the BlackBerry. This three episode miniseries expands on the three eras shown in the film, adding in tons of new humour and intense stakes. This miniseries also stars Rich Sommer (from Mad Men), Mark Critch (from This Hour Has 22 Minutes), and Cary Elwes (from the Princess Bride).

You can watch this miniseries on CBC Gem, and read a review of the film here!

The Curse

Where to watch: Paramount+

Next up, it’s time for a very dark comedy!

The Curse is a new show created by Benny Safdie (from Good Time) and Nathan Fielder (from the Rehearsal). It stars them, alongside Emma Stone (from La La Land). Fielder and Stone play a married couple who are hosting an HGTV style show about flipping houses and renovating their own home, while Safdie plays one of the producers on their show. The Curse depicts them moving to a new town for their life/production, and getting cursed by a young girl one day. As they begin to worry about what effect that might have on them, their relationship and potentially their mental states start to tear apart. This show also features Corbin Bernsen (from Psych), Constance Shulman (from Fried Green Tomatoes), and Gary Farmer (from Smoke Signals).

You can watch this show on Paramount+ now!

The Buccaneers

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Now, it’s time for a little historical fiction!

The Buccaneers is a new show based on the unfinished novel of the same name by Edith Wharton. It tells the tale of a group of young women during America’s Gilded Age who take a trip to the United Kingdom for the London season. Looking for love, the girls meet a variety of men who may or may not be the ones for them. The show has an ensemble cast, but centers around one of the woman played by Kristine Froseth (from How to Blow Up a Pipeline) who finds herself falling for two separate men. This show also stars Alisha Boe (from 13 Reasons Why), Josh Dylan (from Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) and Christina Hendricks (from Good Girls).

You can watch this show on Apple TV+ now!

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Where to watch: Crave

Next up, a documentary about one of the most underrated comedians of the past few decades!

Albert Brooks and Rob Reiner in Albert Brooks: Defending My Life, courtesy of HBO.

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life is a documentary about (you guessed it) Albert Brooks. Directed by his close friend Rob Reiner (who also made This is Spinal Tap, the Princess Bride, and A Few Good Men), this film focuses on Brooks’ life from his beginnings in alternative comedy to becoming a filmmaker. Brooks made some of the funniest comedies of the late 20th century, including Modern Romance and Lost in America. Featuring tons of interviews from comedians who adore Brooks including Chris Rock, Wanda Sykes, and Larry David, this film is a loving tribute to one of the best to ever do it.

You can watch this film on Crave now!

For All Mankind (Season 4)

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Last but not least, we’re going to Mars!

The fourth season of For All Mankind is out now! When we last left the astronauts and cosmonauts, humans had officially reached Mars. It’s now the year 2003, and humans have begun the process of colonizing Mars. As people start to move to the red planet hoping for a better life, it becomes clear that not all is well and it will be a tricky process of getting Mars ready for humans to live on it. This show stars Joel Kinnaman (from the Suicide Squad), Edi Gathegi (from Twilight), and Toby Kebbell (from Fantastic Four).

You can watch this latest season on Apple TV+ now!

