Man seriously injured in late-night crash in Brampton
Posted November 18, 2023 7:13 am.
Last Updated November 18, 2023 7:16 am.
A man has been seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton.
Peel police say they were called to the crash in the area of McLaughlin Road and Denison Avenue just before midnight.
The driver was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
There was no other indication as to what may have led up to the crash.