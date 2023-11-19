2 people killed, 3 injured when shots were fired during a gathering at an Oklahoma house, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted November 19, 2023 3:11 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2023 3:12 pm.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Two people were killed and three were wounded when shots were fired early Sunday during an argument at a gathering at an Oklahoma home, police said.

Tulsa police said officers were called to the home at about 2 a.m. Police have not said how many people fired weapons or whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.

Police said one of the victims died at the scene while four others were taken to hospitals with critical injuries. One of those taken to a hospital died after arriving.

Police said four small children were in a back room of the home at the time, but they were not hurt.

The Associated Press

