Man dead after early-morning crash in Mississauga

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision early Wednesday morning in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East just after 4:30 a.m.

Police say an adult male in his 30s, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was trapped inside when emergency personnel arrived at the scene. He was rushed to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.

All north and southbound lanes on Cawthra Road remain closed in the area as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash. Commuters are being asked to use alternative routes.

Further details, including the victim’s identity, have not been released.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision is urged to contact Peel Regional Police.