135 Canadians on list of people cleared to leave Gaza via Egypt on Sunday

Palestinians with Canadian passports who were evacuated from Gaza sit in a bus at the Rafah border crossing in Egypt, late Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tarek Wajeh)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2023 7:32 am.

A new batch of people with ties to Canada desperate to flee escalating violence in the Gaza Strip has been approved to leave the besieged territory as of today. 

The names of 135 Canadians are now on a list of foreign passport holders cleared to cross into Egypt via the Rafah land crossing. That list is updated daily by Gaza’s General Authority for Crossings and Borders.

A notice shared on the authority’s Facebook page tells those cleared for travel to arrive at the border by 7 a.m. local time.

The most recent update from Global Affairs Canada, provided on Friday, said 376 Canadians, permanent residents and their relatives have been able to leave the Palestinian territory through the Rafah crossing.

The current conflict began on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants killed an estimated 1,200 Israelis in brutal surprise attacks, taking another 240 people hostage.

Israel declared war on Hamas, began an airstrike campaign and cut off food, fuel, water and supplies to Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million Palestinians. The territory’s health officials say more than 11,500 people have been killed so far, two-thirds of them women and children, and another 2,700 people are reported missing.

At least 30 premature babies have been evacuated from Gaza's main hospital and are bound for Egypt
At least 30 premature babies have been evacuated from Gaza's main hospital and are bound for Egypt

At least 30 premature babies were evacuated from Gaza's main hospital on Sunday and will be transferred to Egypt, Palestinian health officials said, as scores of other critically wounded patients remained...

11m ago

Freeland to present fall fiscal update Tuesday as cost-of-living dominates politics
Freeland to present fall fiscal update Tuesday as cost-of-living dominates politics

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will table the fall fiscal update on Tuesday, which is expected to focus on housing and affordability as the Liberal government struggles to regain favour with Canadians...

19m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...
Man charged after yelling slurs, moving to assault people outside Toronto mosque: police
Man charged after yelling slurs, moving to assault people outside Toronto mosque: police

Toronto police officers also charged the accused in connection with two other hate-motivated assaults that happened days earlier.

11h ago

Toronto study calls for 'transportation justice' for evening, night shift workers
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers

A study by the University of Toronto and Mobilizing Justice is taking a look at where shift workers live and how they are being served by transit. Nick Westoll takes a deeper look at the issue.
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken

Bomb threats at a Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque lead to evacuations and police investigations. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the shaken communities.
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service's history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor

CityNews first told you about complaints regarding a local bathroom contractor back in August. Now more customers are speaking out.
