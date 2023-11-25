Advocates call for more respite options after yet another encampment fire

Video still from a video showing an encampment fire at Bellevue Square Park
Video still from a video showing an encampment fire at Bellevue Square Park on Sat. Nov. 25, 2023. CITYNEWS/Jenn Grott

By Leah Johansen

Posted November 25, 2023 6:28 pm.

Last Updated November 25, 2023 6:29 pm.

Advocates are calling on the City to open more respite options for those experiencing homelessness after an encampment fire in Kensington Market early Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to Bellevue Square Park in the area of Dundas and Bathurst streets just before 8:30 a.m. where they found a number of tents on fire. The blaze was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

In a statement, the City says when fire crews responded to Bellevue Square Park they “discovered three tents with a significant amount of combustible material on fire,” adding “The Shelter, Support and Housing Administration dispatched its outreach teams to engage occupants of the affected encampment.”

The fire was just blocks away from another encampment on Bellevue Avenue which the City began clearing late Friday night saying combustible materials on site posed a significant safety risk to those encamped there and those in the surrounding area. The city says nine of 10 people at the site accepted shelter spaces offered to them.

“Why haven’t they implemented any of the recommendations from the Grant Faulkner inquest?” asked outreach worker Lorraine Lam. “The Grant Faulkner inquest had one specific recommendation around fire safety which was to give people survival equipment and supplies to navigate fire safety. Has the city actually done that? Have they provided fire extinguishers, fire blankets, any of that stuff? I would argue no.”

Mayor Olivia Chow said more help is needed from all levels of government more help is needed from all levels of government.

“Sleeping outside is very dangerous. Unfortunately, a lot of our shelters are full so that’s why we need to open up more shelter beds, and we need to build more affordable housing.”

Advocates say they want the City to open 24-hour warming centres year-round for those who are unhoused, saying encampment evictions don’t work – they just force displaced people to find another park.

“I hear often that the City says ‘we don’t open warming centres throughout the winter because of costs’. Well, I’d love to know how much yesterday’s eviction process cost because if we are spending money on something like yesterday, I would argue that those funds can be better spent,” said Lam.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says
13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says

Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners late Saturday in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal, the Israeli military said, after the militant group initially delayed the exchange for...

updated

54m ago

McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon dies at 86
McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon dies at 86

George Cohon, the Chicago-born businessman responsible for expanding the McDonald's empire in Canada, has died at the age of 86. "Last night we said farewell to my Dad," Mark Cohon said in a post on...

1h ago

Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader
Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader

Members of the Ontario Liberal Party are voting this weekend to select their new leader to go head-to-head with Premier Doug Ford in the 2026 election. The party has been without a permanent leader...

3h ago

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Caledon
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Caledon

A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Caledon. Provincial police were called to Tim Manley Drive, just east of Chinguacousy Road just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a serious...

3h ago

Top Stories

13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says
13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says

Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners late Saturday in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal, the Israeli military said, after the militant group initially delayed the exchange for...

updated

54m ago

McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon dies at 86
McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon dies at 86

George Cohon, the Chicago-born businessman responsible for expanding the McDonald's empire in Canada, has died at the age of 86. "Last night we said farewell to my Dad," Mark Cohon said in a post on...

1h ago

Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader
Ontario Liberals voting this weekend to select new leader

Members of the Ontario Liberal Party are voting this weekend to select their new leader to go head-to-head with Premier Doug Ford in the 2026 election. The party has been without a permanent leader...

3h ago

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Caledon
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Caledon

A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Caledon. Provincial police were called to Tim Manley Drive, just east of Chinguacousy Road just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a serious...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market

Some tense moments outside the homeless encampment in Kensington Market as the city moved in to clear the area on Friday night. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on concerns from advocates

19h ago

2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
2:33
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons

Three fires over the last 10 months have prompted the city to try and clear a small encampment near Kensington Market due to safety concerns. Those living in the space say not enough has been done to help. Mark McAllister reports.
2:29
A.I. websites stealing news stories and possibly your personal information
A.I. websites stealing news stories and possibly your personal information

Journalists across Canada have been sounding the alarm over a mysterious website stealing content. Cyber experts say consumers could also be impacted. Pat Taney reports.

2:54
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?
Worried over clawbacks, could people on ODSP support be no further ahead?

Disability advocates in Ontario are concerned people receiving Ontario disability support payments could face provincial support clawbacks once a planned federal Canada Disability Benefit support program kicks in. Cynthia Mulligan investigates.
More Videos