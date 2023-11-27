‘Absolutely no talk’ of moving Paul Bernardo to minimum security: corrections head

Paul Bernardo arrives at the provincial courthouse in the back of a police van in Toronto in a November 3, 1995 file photo. The Commissioner of Correctional Service Canada says there is "absolutely no talk" of moving notorious serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo to a minimum security prison from his current medium security facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2023 1:59 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 2:19 pm.

The commissioner of Correctional Service Canada says there is “absolutely no talk” of moving notorious serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo to an even lower security level, following his transfer into a medium-security prison.

Anne Kelly testified at a parliamentary committee today about the decision to move Bernardo from maximum-security prison in late May.

The move set off a politician firestorm, with federal Conservatives demanding that the Liberal government ensure his return to maximum security.

The federal government maintained that the decision to transfer him was made by the independent prison authority and politicians could not interfere.

Bernardo is serving an indeterminate life-sentence for the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s near St. Catharines, Ont.

A review of the decision released in July found officials followed proper policies, and said Bernardo had long met the criteria to be reclassified as a medium-security prisoner but was only moved after he proved he could integrate with other inmates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press

'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

8m ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

1h ago

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

The Chinese consulate in Toronto says four Chinese students died in what it called a ``serious'' car accident near Toronto over the weekend. The statement from the Consulate-General of the People's...

55m ago

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

6h ago

4:37
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto

A new deal has been announced between the provincial government and the city of Toronto. As Mark Mcallister explains, the deal will see billions of dollars in funding unlocked over the next decade.

1h ago

1:21
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP in a new deal with the City of Toronto. The details were unveiled in a joint news conference with Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Olivia Chow.

3h ago

2:53
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week

The GTA will get a small taste of winter on Monday with periods of flurries throughout the day as winds gust up to 50 km/h in some areas.

20h ago

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
