Court documents allege link between Project South investigation, Ryan Wedding case

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw, left, is joined by York regional police Chief Jim MacSween, centre, and Deputy Chief Ryan Hogan at a press conference to announce the results of ‘Project South,’ a lengthy investigation into organized crime and corruption at York regional police headquarters in Aurora, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 3, 2026 7:45 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2026 7:49 pm.

TORONTO — Newly released court documents are shedding more light on the alleged link between a sweeping police corruption probe in Ontario and the case of former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding, who is accused of running an international drug trafficking ring.

Gurpreet Singh, accused by U.S. authorities of helping co-ordinate cocaine shipments for Wedding, was investigated for his potential involvement in an alleged plot to kill a Toronto corrections facility officer, documents unsealed on Friday show.

The police probe of that alleged plot led to Project South, a massive investigation by York Region police that uncovered allegations of bribery, conspiracy to commit murder and drug trafficking, among other offences.

Seven Toronto police officers and one retired constable were among 27 suspects charged in that investigation. Allegations against them include accessing personal information and leaking it to members of an organized crime group who then carried out crimes including shootings, extortions and robberies.

Singh, who is awaiting extradition to the United States, has not been criminally charged as part of Project South. But newly unsealed court documents note an investigation into his potential role in the alleged plot to murder a senior corrections officer at Toronto South Detention Centre, where Singh was being held.

In response to a request for comment from The Canadian Press, Singh’s lawyer Brian Greenspan wrote: “The fact that Mr. Singh has not been charged with any offence in Canada more than four months after the execution of the warrants is the clearest response to the allegations in the information to obtain.”

Exactly how investigators allege Singh may be linked to some of the people charged under Project South remains under a publication ban.

Hundreds of pages of information-to-obtain, or ITO, documents police filed in the Project South probe remain redacted. Such documents detail what police believe to be true at the time of filing, but the allegations they contain about named suspects or investigation targets have not been tested in court.

The Canadian Press and other media outlets are contesting the publication ban and extensive ITO redactions in court. An Ontario Superior Court judge lifted the ban on some information on Friday.

The unredacted portions of the documents show that Singh’s personal communications were intercepted and monitored as part of the Project South probe.

The same batch of documents also shows that police were investigating Nishwant Dosanjh, a correctional officer at the Toronto South Detention Centre, who allegedly had a previous romantic relationship with Singh and had spent “extraordinarily long periods” of time with the inmate.

Investigators wrote that they believed Dosanjh had expressed animosity toward the correctional officer who was the target of the murder plot, and that she took the initial picture of his vehicle that was later used by alleged criminals to identify and target his residence.

Dosanjh has not been criminally charged in the Project South case and none of the allegations against her in the ITO documents have been tested in court.

Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Canadian Press.

But in a statement sent to other media outlets that are part of the consortium challenging the publication ban, Kim Schofield said her client denies any allegations of criminal or professional misconduct.

“Ms. Dosanjh has not been charged criminally, and there is no indication criminal charges will ever be laid,” Schofield wrote, adding that her client “adamantly maintains her complete innocence.”

Ryan Wedding, the alleged drug kingpin who once represented Canada at the Olympics as a snowboarder, was arrested in Mexico in January, capping off a years-long manhunt.

The FBI has alleged that Singh, among other co-accused, conspired with Wedding to send cocaine shipments weighing hundreds of kilograms from California to Canada. Those allegations have not been proven in U.S. courts.

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