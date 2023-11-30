Liberal justice minister accepts Senate changes to government bail-reform bill

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Arif Virani rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Virani is urging the House of Commons to accept changes the Senate made to the government's bail reform package.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 30, 2023 5:14 pm.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 5:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani is urging the House of Commons to accept Senate amendments to the Liberal government’s bail-reform legislation and pass it into law.

Virani says the government accepts the changes, which include a new requirement that judges detail how their bail decisions take into account the circumstances of accused people who are Indigenous or members of other marginalized groups.

The minister says the Criminal Code already states that courts have to consider such factors, but the Senate heard from witnesses who said the law is not consistently applied. 

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association proposed the measure during the Senate’s study of the legislation, saying that courts often don’t do this analysis, or fail to explain how it is done.

It was one of several civil-society groups that said proposed reforms making it more difficult for some offenders to access bail could worsen the overrepresentation of Black and Indigenous offenders in prisons.

Virani says he believes the legislation strikes the right balance between keeping Canadians safe and respecting the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

1h ago

Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store
Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store

A man is wanted by police in the alleged assault of a woman that was captured on video surveillance inside a Brampton mall. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, a 23-year-old woman...

1h ago

Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO
Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO

Officials said on Thursday that there will be a fuller update for the media on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in early December.

6h ago

Child care workers advocate for better wages in Queen's Park rally
Child care workers advocate for better wages in Queen's Park rally

Child care advocates and workers rallied on the front lawn of Queen's Park Thursday, urging the Ford government to hike wages for early childhood educators to help recruit more workers to the sector. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

1h ago

Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store
Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store

A man is wanted by police in the alleged assault of a woman that was captured on video surveillance inside a Brampton mall. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, a 23-year-old woman...

1h ago

Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO
Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO

Officials said on Thursday that there will be a fuller update for the media on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in early December.

6h ago

Child care workers advocate for better wages in Queen's Park rally
Child care workers advocate for better wages in Queen's Park rally

Child care advocates and workers rallied on the front lawn of Queen's Park Thursday, urging the Ford government to hike wages for early childhood educators to help recruit more workers to the sector. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.

19h ago

2:33
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre

Saying goodbye to the Ontario Science Centre won't be easy for Flemingdon Park residents. As Tina Yazdani reports, many are frustrated at the loss of a critical landmark in the community, and one local teacher says students are crushed.

23h ago

1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.

23h ago

0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

4:36
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation

The Ontario government is releasing its business plan on moving the Science Centre from the Don Mills area to Ontario place. Cynthia Mulligan and Richard Southern break down the announcement.

More Videos