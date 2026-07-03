Extreme heat lingers over GTA; risk of thunderstorms on Friday

The intense heat isn’t done with Toronto and the GTA yet as the first weekend of July approaches.

The region is still under an orange heat warning on Friday. A high of 31 C is in the forecast but will feel like a sweltering 41 with the humidex.

680 NewsRadio meteorologist Carl Lam says the GTA is also in for some unsettled weather.

“Some heavy downpours, thunder, lightning, also some hail, and some strong damaging wind gusts not out of the question,” he said.

Environment Canada had issued a yellow severe thunderstorm watch for Burlington and Oakville but it has since been lifted. It remains in effect for Hamilton.

Lam said the orange heat warning will likely continue into Saturday but the temperature is expected to cool off on Sunday.

A high of 30 C is in store for Saturday with a humidex of 38. It is expected to be mostly cloudy on Sunday with a chance for periods of rain and a high of 27 C.

Earlier this week, a record was set on Canada Day after temperatures hit 36 C at Toronto Pearson Airport, breaking the old high of 35.6 set in 2002.