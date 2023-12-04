MP Han Dong, federal Conservatives, NDP to take part in foreign interference inquiry

OTTAWA — Politicians Han Dong and Michael Chan, the federal government and the commissioner of Canada elections are among those granted standing in the factual phase of a public inquiry into foreign interference.

The federal Conservative and New Democratic parties, former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, Sen. Yuen Pau Woo and several others, meanwhile, will be interveners in the factual phase.

Groups including the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights and the Centre for International Governance Innovation will be among the participants in the policy phase of the inquiry.

Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue announced the decisions today after sifting through dozens of applications from citizens, associations, organizations, academics, politicians and political parties who want to be heard at the inquiry.

The Liberal government announced in September that Hogue would lead a public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference and the federal capacity to address the issue.

Hogue, a justice on the Quebec Court of Appeal, will examine attempted meddling by China, Russia and other foreign states, as well as non-state actors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.

