Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car

Via Rail collision outside Dorval
CityNews web editor Natasha O'Neill's view from a train that collided with a car in a rural area of Quebec on May 20, 2024. Police and emergency crews are seen walking on the tracks during the investigation. CITYNEWS/Natasha ONeill

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 20, 2024 8:56 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2024 9:23 am.

A woman is in critical condition after the car she was driving was hit by a Via Rail train at a crossing outside Montreal near Dorval on Monday morning.

The train that left Montreal on its way to Toronto at 6:50 a.m. collided with the car around 7:45 a.m. in the rural area of Couteau-du-Lac.

Sûreté du Québec, the provincial police service, tell CityNews the woman sustained heavy injuries and there is “fear for her life.”

CityNews web editor Natasha O’Neill aboard the train says she felt the moment of impact.

“I was looking out the window at a small rural road when the train sounded its horn multiple times very loudly. I felt the impact of hitting something, it wasn’t overly hard but it was clear we hit something since I saw debris fly past my window,” she says.

“The initial shock is scary. You don’t think a normal route train will hit something, but it did … we’re getting some information in drips but it’s clear we will be here a while.”

A passenger says most people were asleep on the train and were jolted awake by the collision.

“You heard this huge bump and the train shook, parts flew by the window and the train came to a stop,” says Chris Pang, who is returning to Toronto after visiting family in Montreal over the long weekend.

An announcement on the train informed passengers that a car had been hit and there would be a minimum two-hour delay.

An investigation is ongoing.

More to come

