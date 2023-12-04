Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect

TTC streetcar
A TTC streetcar in Toronto. Photo: Flickr.

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 4, 2023 9:00 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 9:05 am.

Downtown transit riders can expect some changes to their commute beginning Monday, with construction set to disrupt four TTC streetcar routes.

The 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, and 508 Lakeshore streetcars will all be affected by Toronto Water repairs happening near King and Jarvis streets.

The routes will be diverted as follows:

  • 501B Queen replacement buses will divert onto King Street and will not serve Queen Street between Broadview Avenue and Church Street.
  • 501D Queen streetcars will divert via King Street, to Distillery Loop.
  • 504 King streetcars will not operate between Church Street and Distillery Loop and will turn back west, at King and Church streets.
  • 504 King replacement buses will operate between King and York streets and Mill and Cherry streets.
  • 508 Lake Shore streetcars will not operate between Church and Parliament streets.
  • 503 Kingston Road streetcars will divert both ways, via Queen Street and Church Street. Stops not served; King Street, between Church Street and Queen Street.
Open Gallery 4 items

Anyone travelling along Queen between Broadview and Church streets will need to take the 503 Kingston Road streetcars.

To get to the Distillery District, riders can take either the 504D streetcar into the loop or the 504 King replacement buses to Mill and Cherry streets.

The changes are in effect from 7 a.m. Monday until Thursday Dec. 7.

More information is service changes can be found on the TTC’s website.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe after escaping in Oshawa

An escaped female kangaroo has been found safe after it was last seen in Oshawa on Friday. Durham Regional Police say the kangaroo was spotted by officers around 3 a.m. Monday and then was successfully...

updated

49m ago

Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in the city's east end that left a woman in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and...

52m ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

Illegal land use is becoming a huge problem in the City of Vaughan, according to a group of area residents and business owners.

6h ago

Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began
Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began

Global Affairs Canada is announcing the death of an eighth Canadian citizen in the Israel-Hamas war. The department says the death was in Lebanon, but offered no further details in an update Sunday...

3h ago

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe after escaping in Oshawa

An escaped female kangaroo has been found safe after it was last seen in Oshawa on Friday. Durham Regional Police say the kangaroo was spotted by officers around 3 a.m. Monday and then was successfully...

updated

49m ago

Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in the city's east end that left a woman in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and...

52m ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

Illegal land use is becoming a huge problem in the City of Vaughan, according to a group of area residents and business owners.

6h ago

Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began
Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began

Global Affairs Canada is announcing the death of an eighth Canadian citizen in the Israel-Hamas war. The department says the death was in Lebanon, but offered no further details in an update Sunday...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

7h ago

4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

7h ago

2:03
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce

Combat continues in the Middle East following a truce. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on this recent round of violence.

2:15
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is the perceived frontrunner for the next Ontario Liberal leader who will take on Doug Ford. Cynthia Mulligan on the vote and the new way it will be counted, as well as what other party leaders have to say.

More Videos