Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect

Downtown transit riders can expect some changes to their commute beginning Monday, with construction set to disrupt four TTC streetcar routes.

The 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, and 508 Lakeshore streetcars will all be affected by Toronto Water repairs happening near King and Jarvis streets.

The routes will be diverted as follows:

501B Queen replacement buses will divert onto King Street and will not serve Queen Street between Broadview Avenue and Church Street.

replacement buses will divert onto King Street and will not serve Queen Street between Broadview Avenue and Church Street. 501D Queen streetcars will divert via King Street, to Distillery Loop.

streetcars will divert via King Street, to Distillery Loop. 504 King streetcars will not operate between Church Street and Distillery Loop and will turn back west, at King and Church streets.

will not operate between Church Street and Distillery Loop and will turn back west, at King and Church streets. 504 King replacement buses will operate between King and York streets and Mill and Cherry streets.

replacement buses will operate between King and York streets and Mill and Cherry streets. 508 Lake Shore streetcars will not operate between Church and Parliament streets.

will not operate between Church and Parliament streets. 503 Kingston Road streetcars will divert both ways, via Queen Street and Church Street. Stops not served; King Street, between Church Street and Queen Street.

Open Gallery 4 items

Anyone travelling along Queen between Broadview and Church streets will need to take the 503 Kingston Road streetcars.

To get to the Distillery District, riders can take either the 504D streetcar into the loop or the 504 King replacement buses to Mill and Cherry streets.

The changes are in effect from 7 a.m. Monday until Thursday Dec. 7.

More information is service changes can be found on the TTC’s website.