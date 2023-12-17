RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 17, 2023 1:43 pm.

Last Updated December 17, 2023 2:10 pm.

RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth and Jewish leaders are urging community members to be diligent after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges in the last five days.

The Mounties say there have now been five Canadian youth arrested on terror-related cases since June.

That includes an Ottawa teen arrested Friday and charged in connection to a plot against the city’s Jewish community.

A 16-year-old arrested in Calgary on Dec. 13 is the third teenager and fourth person arrested in relation to a case that involved use of social media sites such as TikTok and threats against the Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities.

The RCMP are asking parents and others in positions of authority to be on alert for signs of radicalization, including increasing associations with groups supporting violence and attempts to recruit others to their cause.

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says it is asking people to “exercise heightened awareness and diligence,” and to follow security protocols and report any suspicious behaviour to police.

Top Stories

Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza

Israel's government faced calls for a cease-fire from some of its closest European allies and from protesters at home on Sunday after a series of shootings, including of three hostages who waved a white...

3h ago

'Smoke screen': Canadian airlines use NDAs to keep a lid on passenger settlements
'Smoke screen': Canadian airlines use NDAs to keep a lid on passenger settlements

Colleen Dafoe was at the Halifax airport last December with her husband and daughter when WestJet told her their trip was cancelled. The airline suggested rescheduling them on a flight more than 10...

5h ago

Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus
Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with mischief in an incident they allege was hate-motivated. Police say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Jane Street and Bloor Street West area...

7h ago

Muslim women facing increased instances of Islamophobia in shelter spaces
Muslim women facing increased instances of Islamophobia in shelter spaces

The war in the Middle East has seen a rise in instances of Islamophobia, even in locations designed to be safe spaces. Shelters are now reporting an increase in hatred towards Muslims with one saying women...

2h ago

