Alert Ready emergency system to be tested in Ontario on Wednesday

Test of the emergency alert system
A test of the emergency alert system sent to phones. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha and The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2024 7:52 am.

Canada’s national emergency alert system, Alert Ready, is scheduled to conduct a test in Ontario on Wednesday.

Ontarians will receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and radio broadcasts, at 12:55 p.m. ET. The test times vary for the rest of Canada.

The Alert Ready system provides critical updates to the public on tornadoes, flooding, fires, and Amber Alerts. In Ontario, the provincial government also classifies these events as emergencies.

The testing sound, beginning with the alert tone, simulates an emergency alert. The message indicates that it is a test and does not require action.

These tests are usually conducted twice a year, in May and in November.

Much of Canada had its alert system tested on May 8. Provincial and territorial emergency management organizations already conduct regular tests of the system, but this was the first time the federal government tested its capacity to issue alerts.

It held tests in eight provinces and territories, while provincial and territorial authorities conducted tests in another four.

The government said it recently signed an agreement to issue alerts on information of national interest that falls within federal jurisdiction.

Canadians do not have the option to opt out of the test or actual alerts.

