Trans Mountain project costs ‘reasonably and justifiably incurred:’ Crown corporation

Workers lay pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on farmland, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.The company building the Trans Mountain pipeline has submitted evidence to support its claim that oil companies must pay more in tolls in light of the pipeline project's mounting costs.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 18, 2023 12:34 pm.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 1:08 pm.

The company building the Trans Mountain pipeline has submitted evidence to support its claim that oil companies must pay more in tolls in light of the pipeline project’s mounting costs.

Trans Mountain Corp. says in a new regulatory filing that the increased costs of the pipeline expansion project were “reasonably and justifiably incurred.”

The Crown corporation has successfully applied for permission to charge oil shippers higher tolls once the pipeline expansion is operational, but only on an interim basis until the Canada Energy Regulator makes a final decision.

Trans Mountain Corp. wants to charge oil companies a benchmark toll that is nearly twice the amount of a 2017 estimate, as it seeks to recoup some of the pipeline expansion project’s spiraling capital costs.

The pipeline project, which is more than 97 per cent complete, has gone from a 2017 construction cost estimate of $7.4 billion to a most recent estimate of $30.9 billion.

Trans Mountain Corp. said in written evidence submitted Friday to the regulator that the project was affected by “extraordinary” factors including evolving compliance requirements, Indigenous accommodations, stakeholder engagement and compensation requirements, extreme weather and the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning that temporarily left hundreds without power. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

9m ago

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening with a travel advisory now in effect for the GTA. A temperature drop throughout the...

updated

1h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

3h ago

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

Toronto police are investigating an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy downtown mall. A video shared online...

5m ago

