Man arrested in Richmond Hill alleged axe attack

York police have arrested for a man wanted in connection with an attack involving an axe among other incidents.

Authorities said at approximately 7 p.m. on Dec. 13, the male suspect was at a residence on Highland Park Boulevard, where he became involved in an altercation with another man.

Armed with an axe, the suspect then allegedly assaulted the victim, who was able to fend him off and call 911. It’s unclear how serious the victim’s injuries were.

The suspect was also wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred at a Richmond Hill commercial business in which a hammer was allegedly used on Nov. 23.

They were able to identify the suspect as Alexander Gordon Dykes, 59, of no fixed address, but he remained outstanding.

On Dec. 26, after receiving a call from a citizen who had spotted the suspect in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Old Markham Road, police were able to locate and arrest Dykes.

He is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery.

Dykes has been held for a bail hearing.

With files from Lucas Casaletto