Christmas tree collection begins Tuesday in Toronto, next week in Peel Region

The holidays are officially over and that means it’s time to take down the tree.

In Toronto, Christmas trees will be collected on regularly scheduled garbage collection days from Jan. 2 until Jan 26.

Those who are throwing them up must make sure all decorations, stands, nails and plastic bags are removed before setting out the tree.

Residents who want to keep their Christmas trees up through Jan. will have to wait for yard waste collection in the spring or taken to a drop-off depot.

Peel Region will start their collection of trees and wreaths next week. Trees taller than three metres or 10 feet must be cut in half.

If you live in an apartment or condo, the region says to put your Christmas tree at the curb by the driveway entrance of your property and to make sure to not obstruct the road or sidewalk.