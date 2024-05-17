Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jay Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family,” her office confirmed in a post on X on Friday.

Robinson was diagnosed with two forms of breast cancer in 2019 forcing her into a part-time role. She resumed her council duties in November 2020 after undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

Robinson represented Ward 15 – Don Valley West for 14 years, holding several key leadership positions at City Hall during that time including TTC Chair and Chair of the Public Works & Infrastructure Committee. Before running for councillor, she served as the city’s director of special events, becoming the driving force behind programs like Summerlicious, Winterlicious and Nuit Blanche.

“She was deeply dedicated to the residents of Ward 15, a strong voice on City Council, and a beloved mentor to her team. We are honoured to have had the opportunity to work with her,” read the statement.

Her office says a celebration of life will be held in Jaye’s honour with details to be shared in the coming days.

Budget chair Shelley Carroll, who represents the nearby riding of Don Valley North, joined with several other fellow councillors in expressing their condolences to the “sad news.”

“My condolences to her family and to her hardworking and loyal team,” wrote Carroll.

Councillor Josh Matlow expressed his “heartfelt condolences” on Robinson’s passing, adding “We will always be grateful for her service, and passion, for our city. I will miss her.”

Premier Doug Ford said in a social media post he was “devastated” to hear of Robinson’s passing.

“She was a dedicated public servant who I was fortunate to work with at city hall and who was devoted to the people she served in Don Valley West. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones as they grieve this terrible loss.”

Robinson leaves behind three sons.