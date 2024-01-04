Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy
Posted January 4, 2024 9:12 am.
Last Updated January 4, 2024 9:18 am.
Police are searching for two suspects, including a teenage boy, following an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Richmond Hill.
The alleged incident happened in the area of Elgin Mills and Redstone Road near Leslie Street around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
York Regional Police investigators say two suspects, one armed with a large kitchen knife, demanded money and then filled a bag with a quantity of narcotics and cash.
Police say one of the suspects slapped an employee across the face before leaving the store.
Investigators released the following descriptions of the suspects:
- Suspect #1 – male, Black, 14 to 15 years old, 5’7″ with a slim build, wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit, black sneakers, a black mask and white gloves, and carrying a reusable shopping bag
- Suspect #2 – as male, Black, 6′ with a slim build, wearing a black hoodie, black track pants, white sneakers, a black mask and white gloves, and carrying a large kitchen knife
Police say the suspects fled in a light-coloured sedan.
Investigators are appealing for dashcam or video surveillance footage and are also looking to speak to anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area.