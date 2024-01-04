Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy

York police
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted January 4, 2024 9:12 am.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 9:18 am.

Police are searching for two suspects, including a teenage boy, following an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Richmond Hill.

The alleged incident happened in the area of Elgin Mills and Redstone Road near Leslie Street around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

York Regional Police investigators say two suspects, one armed with a large kitchen knife, demanded money and then filled a bag with a quantity of narcotics and cash.

Police say one of the suspects slapped an employee across the face before leaving the store.

Investigators released the following descriptions of the suspects:

  • Suspect #1 – male, Black, 14 to 15 years old, 5’7″ with a slim build, wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit, black sneakers, a black mask and white gloves, and carrying a reusable shopping bag
  • Suspect #2 – as male, Black, 6′ with a slim build, wearing a black hoodie, black track pants, white sneakers, a black mask and white gloves, and carrying a large kitchen knife

Police say the suspects fled in a light-coloured sedan.

Investigators are appealing for dashcam or video surveillance footage and are also looking to speak to anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Why is everyone so sick this winter?
Why is everyone so sick this winter?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, it certainly seems like this season has been worse for illness than most previous years. But has it? If it has, is it the pandemic? Is it the "triple-demic"? Or is it a...

1h ago

13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it
13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it

The falling-block video game Tetris has met its match in 13-year-old Willis Gibson, who has become the first player to officially “beat” the original Nintendo version of the game — by breaking it. Technically,...

2h ago

Sentencing hearing today for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Sentencing hearing today for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family

A sentencing hearing is set to begin today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder...

4h ago

Greater Toronto home sales for December rise as board expects rebound in 2024
Greater Toronto home sales for December rise as board expects rebound in 2024

Greater Toronto home sales rose 11.5 per cent last month compared with December 2022 as the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says it expects 2024 to bring a rebound in activity following a year plagued...

4h ago

Top Stories

Why is everyone so sick this winter?
Why is everyone so sick this winter?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, it certainly seems like this season has been worse for illness than most previous years. But has it? If it has, is it the pandemic? Is it the "triple-demic"? Or is it a...

1h ago

13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it
13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it

The falling-block video game Tetris has met its match in 13-year-old Willis Gibson, who has become the first player to officially “beat” the original Nintendo version of the game — by breaking it. Technically,...

2h ago

Sentencing hearing today for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Sentencing hearing today for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family

A sentencing hearing is set to begin today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder...

4h ago

Greater Toronto home sales for December rise as board expects rebound in 2024
Greater Toronto home sales for December rise as board expects rebound in 2024

Greater Toronto home sales rose 11.5 per cent last month compared with December 2022 as the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says it expects 2024 to bring a rebound in activity following a year plagued...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

10h ago

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.

12h ago

2:27
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project

Willowdale residents fighting a supportive housing project in their neighbourhood have been overruled. Caryn Ceolin with why the Ontario Land Tribunal dismissed appeals from neighbours who say the site isn’t the right fit.

16h ago

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

21h ago

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

19h ago

More Videos