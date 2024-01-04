Weekend need-to-know: Skate with Toronto’s mayor

Fight off those holiday blues with some skating adventures happening across Toronto and it’s your last chance to head to the Distillery Winter Village.

There are no TTC or GO Train interruptions this weekend as well.

Mayor’s Skating Party

If you’ve been waiting for your chance to rub shoulders with Mayor Olivia Chow and other city council members, this weekend is your chance.

Chow will be hosting the annual Mayor’s Skating Party at Nathan Phillips Square this Sunday. There will be free skates, treats and an opportunity to meet the people who run your city.

It’s all ages and kicks off from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Toronto Marlies games

The Toronto Marlies will be taking on the Syracuse Crunch in a double-header this weekend, so there are two chances to catch the AHL team in action at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The first game will be happening Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. and puck drops on Sunday at 4 p.m. as well. Tickets are still available online.

Last weekend of the Distillery Winter Village

It’s the last weekend to get a chance to see the Distillery Winter Village until the next holiday season. All vendors will still be open on Saturday and Sunday for the last days of the festival and entry is now free with no tickets required.

It will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, but will close at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

For all the details and the schedule, you can find it on the website.

Free skating at Sherbourne Common Ice Rink

There will be free skate rentals, free hot chocolate and music at the Sherbourne Common Ice Rink this Saturday.

The event, which is open to all ages, starts at 11:30 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. as a part of the City Of Toronto’s winter sport initiative The Skate Lending Library, which provides access to free skates, helmets and skating aid rentals.

TTC/GO closures

No TTC or GO closures.

Road closures

Ongoing city closures