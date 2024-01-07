Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Toronto’s police chief is apologizing for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration that took place on a bridge in north Toronto this past weekend.

Chief Myron Demkiw issued a statement Sunday evening, saying he has ordered a thorough review of what took place on Saturday to ensure that the most effective operations planning and responses are in place.

“Questions have been raised regarding one particular interaction between officers and a person on the Avenue Road bridge during an hours-long demonstration,” said Demkiw. “Whatever the intent, the impact has been to cause concern and confusion and for that I am sorry.”

“We understand the disruption and concern for safety many of these demonstrations have caused and when laws are broken, we will intervene to ensure our city is safe.”

At around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday police posted to social media that access to the Avenue Road bridge was being closed “due to public safety concerns” following another pro-Palestinian demonstration in the area.

“Police are on scene to enforce this in order to keep demonstrators, and passing traffic safe,” police said.

The bridge, which is located in the heart of the Jewish community in Toronto, has been the site of several demonstrations since Oct. 7.

Shortly thereafter a video was posted to X by Toronto lawyer and independent journalist Caryma S’ad showing a Toronto police officer delivering coffee and donuts to one of the demonstrators

When questioned by the individual taking the video, the demonstrator explains that the coffee was bought for them by someone else who was denied access to the bridge after police had closed it.

“So the police are now becoming our little messengers,” said the demonstrator.

The video has sparked anger and concern as to why officers appear to be assisting the demonstrators in their occupation of the roadway especially after senior police officials made it clear several weeks ago that while people have a right to protest, certain actions would not be tolerated.

“Lawful demonstrations do not include protesting in privately owned spaces, blocking critical infrastructure, or causing disturbances at the expense of other residents,” Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue said on Dec. 22.

Liberal MP Marco Mendicino, the former Minister of Public Safety, called on police to start enforcing the law.

“Good intentions aside, police serving coffee and food to protestors will just embolden more deliberate obstruction of traffic, undermine public safety, and add to local frustrations,” he said in a post on X. “Laws exist to prevent this. They need to be enforced!”

B’nai Brith CEO Michael Mostyn called it “absurd and comically naive.”

“Welcome to 2024, where the City of Toronto’s latest political strategy appears to be the encouragement of further lawlessness, escalation and antisemitism, all with a friendly face,” he said in a social media post.

Demkiw said since Oct. 7 police have managed almost 300 demonstrations across the city, ranging from several dozen to more than 25,000 people. He said that police will continue to maintain a strong presence in Jewish communities to ensure safety and security “for the foreseeable future.”

“Let me be clear and unequivocal: our commitment to keeping our city’s Jewish community safe is unwavering. We are doing everything we can in the locations that have been targeted for demonstrations to uphold and enforce the law.”