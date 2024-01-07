Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Still taken from video showing Toronto police delivering coffee and donuts to a demonstrator on the Avenue Road Bridge.
Still photo taken from a video posted to social media showing a Toronto police officer delivering coffee and donuts to a pro-Palestinian demonstrator on the Avenue Road bridge on Saturday, January 7, 2024. X/CarymaRules

By John Marchesan

Posted January 7, 2024 8:07 pm.

Toronto’s police chief is apologizing for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration that took place on a bridge in north Toronto this past weekend.

Chief Myron Demkiw issued a statement Sunday evening, saying he has ordered a thorough review of what took place on Saturday to ensure that the most effective operations planning and responses are in place.

“Questions have been raised regarding one particular interaction between officers and a person on the Avenue Road bridge during an hours-long demonstration,” said Demkiw. “Whatever the intent, the impact has been to cause concern and confusion and for that I am sorry.”

“We understand the disruption and concern for safety many of these demonstrations have caused and when laws are broken, we will intervene to ensure our city is safe.”

At around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday police posted to social media that access to the Avenue Road bridge was being closed “due to public safety concerns” following another pro-Palestinian demonstration in the area.

“Police are on scene to enforce this in order to keep demonstrators, and passing traffic safe,” police said.

The bridge, which is located in the heart of the Jewish community in Toronto, has been the site of several demonstrations since Oct. 7.

Shortly thereafter a video was posted to X by Toronto lawyer and independent journalist Caryma S’ad showing a Toronto police officer delivering coffee and donuts to one of the demonstrators

When questioned by the individual taking the video, the demonstrator explains that the coffee was bought for them by someone else who was denied access to the bridge after police had closed it.

“So the police are now becoming our little messengers,” said the demonstrator.

The video has sparked anger and concern as to why officers appear to be assisting the demonstrators in their occupation of the roadway especially after senior police officials made it clear several weeks ago that while people have a right to protest, certain actions would not be tolerated.

“Lawful demonstrations do not include protesting in privately owned spaces, blocking critical infrastructure, or causing disturbances at the expense of other residents,” Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue said on Dec. 22.

Liberal MP Marco Mendicino, the former Minister of Public Safety, called on police to start enforcing the law.

“Good intentions aside, police serving coffee and food to protestors will just embolden more deliberate obstruction of traffic, undermine public safety, and add to local frustrations,” he said in a post on X. “Laws exist to prevent this. They need to be enforced!”

B’nai Brith CEO Michael Mostyn called it “absurd and comically naive.”

“Welcome to 2024, where the City of Toronto’s latest political strategy appears to be the encouragement of further lawlessness, escalation and antisemitism, all with a friendly face,” he said in a social media post.

Demkiw said since Oct. 7 police have managed almost 300 demonstrations across the city, ranging from several dozen to more than 25,000 people. He said that police will continue to maintain a strong presence in Jewish communities to ensure safety and security “for the foreseeable future.”

“Let me be clear and unequivocal: our commitment to keeping our city’s Jewish community safe is unwavering. We are doing everything we can in the locations that have been targeted for demonstrations to uphold and enforce the law.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted a free skate event hosted by Mayor Olivia Chow on Sunday afternoon at Nathan Phillips Square. The mayor had just started to address the crowd who had gathered...

1h ago

Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment
Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 76-year-old man at a North York apartment building. Investigators say the man's body was discovered in an apartment in the area...

4h ago

Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale
Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale

Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in Parkdale on Saturday night. Investigators say the man was found with life-threatening injuries around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Queen Street...

1h ago

Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area
Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area

Police are searching for two suspects after a security guard was stabbed in the downtown on Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of Yonge and Gerrard Streets for reports of a stabbing at around...

5h ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor's free skating event at City Hall

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted a free skate event hosted by Mayor Olivia Chow on Sunday afternoon at Nathan Phillips Square. The mayor had just started to address the crowd who had gathered...

1h ago

Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment
Police investigating after man's body found in North York apartment

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 76-year-old man at a North York apartment building. Investigators say the man's body was discovered in an apartment in the area...

4h ago

Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale
Police investigating after man killed in Parkdale

Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in Parkdale on Saturday night. Investigators say the man was found with life-threatening injuries around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Queen Street...

1h ago

Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area
Security guard stabbed in Yonge and Gerrard area

Police are searching for two suspects after a security guard was stabbed in the downtown on Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of Yonge and Gerrard Streets for reports of a stabbing at around...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.
2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

0:24
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery
Suspects wanted after jewelry store robbery

Video obtained by CityNews shows at least three people smashing display cases at Azadi Jewellery and stuffing merchandise into bags before fleeing the scene
2:23
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA
Lake effect snow takes aim at GTA

Lake effect snow and strong winds will move across the GTA overnight. While the city is prepping roads, it's welcome news for ski resorts who’ve been dealing with a lack of snow this season. Michelle Mackey reports.
2:55
StatsCan: temporary foreign workers concentrating in low-pay jobs
StatsCan: temporary foreign workers concentrating in low-pay jobs

Despite the perception that temporary foreign workers will be able to become permanent residents, then citizens, StatsCan finds 45% of temporary workers are in low-pay sectors - in jobs that won't qualify them for permanent residency.
More Videos