Toronto police say suspect in 1982 cold case died shortly after being identified through DNA tests

Kevin McBride
Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride (pictured), who was found murdered in his Scarborough apartment on May 17, 1982. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 8, 2024 3:38 pm.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 3:44 pm.

Toronto police say a man recently identified as a suspect in a cold case murder from just over 40 years ago has died.

Authorities updated the homicide case of 47-year-old Kevin McBride, who was found murdered in his Scarborough apartment on May 17, 1982.

McBride had been stabbed several times and was discovered after officers were asked to attend the man’s residence by concerned friends who had dinner plans with him and were unable to reach him.

Toronto police said McBride lived alone and was not associated with any criminal activity. He was last seen on May 15, 1982, two days before officers discovered his body.

Homicide investigators determined that McBride’s vehicle, credit card and other items had been stolen and used between his last appearance and his body’s discovery, concluding that the victim was murdered on May 15.

McBride’s murder case revisited in 2016

Homicide detectives re-opened the murder case 34 years later, noting that the focus was to re-test exhibits and seized items from the original investigation to determine if advancements in forensic testing and DNA could lead to further leads.

Toronto police shared a suspect image of a man connected to the 1982 murder of Kevin McBride. Photo: TPS.

Toronto police said testing of evidence from the crime scene revealed a separate male profile from McBride. In 2022, genetic genealogy matched a DNA sample to a man named William Taylor.

In an update from investigators, police said Taylor, who was 34 at the time of the murder, died in May 2023. Had Taylor been alive, he would be facing a first-degree murder charge.

A Toronto police spokesperson thanked the Edmonton Police Service, the Calgary Police Service, New York State Troopers and Othram Inc. – an American company specializing in forensic genetic genealogy – for their assistance in the investigation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

2h ago

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

3h ago

Toronto Zoo dealing with cybersecurity incident
Toronto Zoo dealing with cybersecurity incident

The Toronto Zoo is the latest local agency to be hit by a cyber attack. The zoo says the ransomware/cyber incident was first detected on Jan. 5, 2024, and staff took immediate steps to determine its...

32m ago

Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to largest contract in team history
Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to largest contract in team history

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed star winger William Nylander to an eight-year contract extension Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Monday the deal is worth $92 million and includes a full no-movement...

2h ago

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

2h ago

Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll
Most Torontonians disapprove of new name chosen for Yonge-Dundas Square: poll

More than two-thirds of Toronto residents are not on board with the proposed new name for Yonge-Dundas Square, according to a new poll. A recent survey from Liaison Strategies suggests widespread disapproval...

3h ago

Toronto Zoo dealing with cybersecurity incident
Toronto Zoo dealing with cybersecurity incident

The Toronto Zoo is the latest local agency to be hit by a cyber attack. The zoo says the ransomware/cyber incident was first detected on Jan. 5, 2024, and staff took immediate steps to determine its...

32m ago

Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to largest contract in team history
Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to largest contract in team history

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed star winger William Nylander to an eight-year contract extension Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Monday the deal is worth $92 million and includes a full no-movement...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Messy storm bringing snow and rain to the GTA on deck for Tuesday
Messy storm bringing snow and rain to the GTA on deck for Tuesday

People across the greater Toronto areas can expect a messy day with rain and snow on tap, but just how much will fall?

2h ago

0:46
17-year-old boy shot in Scarborough
17-year-old boy shot in Scarborough

A 17-year-old was rushed to hospital with gunshot injuries after a shooting in Scarborough. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

5h ago

2:20
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event
Pro-Palestinian demonstration interrupts Nathan Phillips mayoral event

A planned new year skating party celebration with Mayor Olivia Chow was interrupted by Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire.

21h ago

2:39
A second life for Christmas trees
A second life for Christmas trees

One conservation group is helping Christmas trees reclaim some former glory by collecting and using them for nature restoration. David Zura explains.
2:42
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air
Plane loses chunk of cabin mid-air

A terrifying ordeal on board an Alaska Airlines flight when a chunk of its cabin ripped off mid-air. Caryn Ceolin with the dramatic moment part of a Boeing 737 blew out, leaving a gaping hole.

More Videos