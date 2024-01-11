Toronto doesn’t have the slowest traffic in the world, but it’s close: report

Heavy traffic leaves the downtown core in Toronto on Thursday January 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 11, 2024 7:57 am.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 8:00 am.

Toronto’s traffic jams are world-class, but it could be worse, according to a recent report measuring slow-moving traffic in metropolitan areas around the globe.

The new study from satellite navigation firm TomTom finds Toronto is the third slowest city in the world for driver by average travel time(full list below).

The study looked at the average time it took drivers in each city to travel 10 kilometres in 2023. According to the firm, it usually takes drivers around 29 minutes to go that distance in Toronto — that number is up 50 seconds from the previous years study.

The report finds Toronto drivers lose around 98 hours a year during rush hour. The average driving speed in the city during peak travel times is 18 km/hr.

Only London and Dublin ranked ahead of Ontario’s capital for average travel time. London topped the list with the average time to travel 10 kilometres measured at 37 minutes and 20 seconds.

The next Canadian city on the list was Vancouver where it takes drivers an average of around 23 minutes and 10 seconds to travel 10 kilometres — good for 32nd in the world.

The study measured 387 cities across 55 countries and made its evaluations based on average travel time, fuel costs, and CO2 emissions.

Top 10 slowest traffic cities in the world by average travel time:

RankCityAvg travel time per 10k
1London, United Kingdom37 min 20s
2Dublin, Ireland29 min 30s
3Toronto, Canada29 min
4Milan, Italy28 min 50s
5Lima, Peru28 min 30s
6Bengaluru, India28 min 10s
7Pune, India27 min 50s
8Bucharest, Romania27 min 40s
9Manila, Philippines27 min 20s
10Brussels, Belgium27 min
