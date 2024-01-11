Toronto doesn’t have the slowest traffic in the world, but it’s close: report

Toronto’s traffic jams are world-class, but it could be worse, according to a recent report measuring slow-moving traffic in metropolitan areas around the globe.

The new study from satellite navigation firm TomTom finds Toronto is the third slowest city in the world for driver by average travel time(full list below).

The study looked at the average time it took drivers in each city to travel 10 kilometres in 2023. According to the firm, it usually takes drivers around 29 minutes to go that distance in Toronto — that number is up 50 seconds from the previous years study.

The report finds Toronto drivers lose around 98 hours a year during rush hour. The average driving speed in the city during peak travel times is 18 km/hr.

Only London and Dublin ranked ahead of Ontario’s capital for average travel time. London topped the list with the average time to travel 10 kilometres measured at 37 minutes and 20 seconds.

The next Canadian city on the list was Vancouver where it takes drivers an average of around 23 minutes and 10 seconds to travel 10 kilometres — good for 32nd in the world.

The study measured 387 cities across 55 countries and made its evaluations based on average travel time, fuel costs, and CO2 emissions.

Top 10 slowest traffic cities in the world by average travel time: