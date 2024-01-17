Multiple deaths reported as firework factory explodes in central Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — An explosion at a firework factory in central Thailand killed at least 15 people on Wednesday, a rescue worker said.

Workers were trying to confirm the exact number of deaths, said Kritsada Manee-In with the Samerkun Suphan Buri Rescue Foundation, but he estimated that around 15 to 17 people were killed.

Photos posted online by local rescue workers in Suphan Buri province showed the site leveled.

The Associated Press