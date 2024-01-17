Report: Blue Jays agree to multi-year deal with Cuban Yariel Rodriguez

Yariel Rodriguez
Pitcher Yariel Rodriguez of Cuba reacts during the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game between Cuba and Australia at the Tokyo Dome Tokyo, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Toru Hanai/AP Photo).

By Sportsnet

Posted January 17, 2024 1:53 pm.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 1:57 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a multi-year deal with Cuban starter Yariel Rodriguez pending a physical and his immigration status, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Francys Romero first reported that the two sides were in agreement on a deal.

Rodriguez, 27, sat out last season after spending the three years prior pitching for Nippon Professional Baseball’s Chunichi Dragons. The Dragons released him in November.

In 2022, his last full season in Japan, he worked entirely as a reliever, delivering 54 and 2/3 innings on the mound with a 1.15 ERA. He struck out 60 batters in that time while maintaining a 0.915 WHIP.

Before his time in Japan, Rodriguez pitched in his native Cuba for the Ganaderos de Camaguey.

He also pitched for the Cuban national team at the World Baseball Classic in 2022, finishing with a 2.45 ERA in two starts, striking out 10 in 7.1 innings.

The Blue Jays have already made a couple of moves in the international signing window, headlined by the additions of outfielder Junior Arias and catcher Franklin Rojas.

However, adding an older, more experienced player like Rodriguez would provide more instant impact for the Blue Jays either in the bullpen as a long reliever or a depth starter.

Last season, the Blue Jays’ rotation finished third in the majors with a 3.85 ERA despite a turbulent year from starter Alek Manoah.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

Speakers Corner

40m ago

Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty
Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty

A Toronto daycare is pulling out of the national $10-a-day program, saying the funding model has saddled the centre with unsustainable levels of debt, leaving families scrambling to either find other care,...

3h ago

Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report
Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report

The Toronto Raptors have traded forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for a package that includes three first-round draft picks and players, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Raptors...

breaking

9m ago

York police release video of impaired arrest after driver crosses into oncoming lanes in front of officers
York police release video of impaired arrest after driver crosses into oncoming lanes in front of officers

Police in York Region have released a video showing the arrest of a suspected impaired driver on New Year's Eve and say nearly 1,900 impaired-related charges were laid last year. The video released...

12m ago

Top Stories

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

Speakers Corner

40m ago

Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty
Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty

A Toronto daycare is pulling out of the national $10-a-day program, saying the funding model has saddled the centre with unsustainable levels of debt, leaving families scrambling to either find other care,...

3h ago

Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report
Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report

The Toronto Raptors have traded forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for a package that includes three first-round draft picks and players, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Raptors...

breaking

9m ago

York police release video of impaired arrest after driver crosses into oncoming lanes in front of officers
York police release video of impaired arrest after driver crosses into oncoming lanes in front of officers

Police in York Region have released a video showing the arrest of a suspected impaired driver on New Year's Eve and say nearly 1,900 impaired-related charges were laid last year. The video released...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street

A pilot en route to Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre airport from Oshawa was forced to make an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax after experiencing engine failure. Nick Westoll has more on incident.

20h ago

2:58
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto homeowners. Dilshad Burman with why experts say renters will also feel the impact.

20h ago

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

2:41
Residents furious over the city's tobogganing ban at popular park
Residents furious over the city's tobogganing ban at popular park

Tobogganing has been banned at 45 hills across Toronto, including a popular park in an East Danforth neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt with furious residents and why the city deemed the hill unsafe.

2:15
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods

Loblaw Companies Ltd is ending 50% discounts on near-expiry items, instead capping the discount at 30%. One shopper said it's what he's come to expect from the company, saying it's about "how much [they] can screw people."
More Videos