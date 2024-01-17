Report: Blue Jays agree to multi-year deal with Cuban Yariel Rodriguez

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a multi-year deal with Cuban starter Yariel Rodriguez pending a physical and his immigration status, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Francys Romero first reported that the two sides were in agreement on a deal.

Rodriguez, 27, sat out last season after spending the three years prior pitching for Nippon Professional Baseball’s Chunichi Dragons. The Dragons released him in November.

In 2022, his last full season in Japan, he worked entirely as a reliever, delivering 54 and 2/3 innings on the mound with a 1.15 ERA. He struck out 60 batters in that time while maintaining a 0.915 WHIP.

Before his time in Japan, Rodriguez pitched in his native Cuba for the Ganaderos de Camaguey.

He also pitched for the Cuban national team at the World Baseball Classic in 2022, finishing with a 2.45 ERA in two starts, striking out 10 in 7.1 innings.

The Blue Jays have already made a couple of moves in the international signing window, headlined by the additions of outfielder Junior Arias and catcher Franklin Rojas.

However, adding an older, more experienced player like Rodriguez would provide more instant impact for the Blue Jays either in the bullpen as a long reliever or a depth starter.

Last season, the Blue Jays’ rotation finished third in the majors with a 3.85 ERA despite a turbulent year from starter Alek Manoah.