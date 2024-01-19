3 suspects sought in two knife-point robberies in Mississauga

Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a pair of knife-point robberies in Mississauga.

Peel police say on January 18 between 6 p.m. and 6:40 p.m., two separate robberies occurred within proximity to each other. In each incident, women were walking on a pathway near South Common Library in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and The Collegeway when they were approached by two males who robbed them of their personal belongings at knife-point.

Police say the women were not physically harmed in the robberies.

Investigators say at this time it’s uncertain if the robberies are connected or coincidental.

Police say they have three varying suspect descriptions at this time. Two of the male suspects are described as dark-skinned with slim builds, standing five-foot-six to five-foot-nine. One was last seen wearing a black sweater with the hood up and the other was wearing bright-coloured clothing. Another suspect description is a dark-skinned male between the ages of 14 to 18 with brown eyes. They were last seen wearing black pants, a black puffy jacket, and a blue surgical mask.

Police say while they remain active in the area following up on any other leads that could help identify the suspects, they remind the public to be vigilant when walking and report any suspicious activity.