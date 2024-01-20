Extreme cold mostly over in Canada except in northern Alberta

Snow falls as a woman and her dogs walk through an alley way in Victoria, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 20, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 20, 2024 4:12 am.

Northern Alberta is the only part of the country still under an extreme cold warning, about a week after Western Canada was gripped by bitter cold and biting winds.

Environment Canada says wind chill values nearing -40 were expected overnight, though conditions are set to improve in the afternoon.

In B.C., Vancouver has extended an extreme weather alert in the city until Sunday because of snow accumulation and freezing rain conditions, with extra shelter spaces available.

Schools in Metro Vancouver, with the exception of Langley, reopened on Friday after two days off prompted by a storm on Wednesday dumped up to 38 centimetres of snow in southwestern B.C.

Freezing rain was expected to continue into this morning in parts of southern B.C. including the Fraser Canyon, the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 97 between Clinton and 100 Mile House, and Highway 97C between Merritt and Kelowna.

Meanwhile, heavy snow is forecast for parts of southern Ontario, with London, Owen Sound and Collingwood among the communities under snow squall warnings that are expected to last into Sunday. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

