More searching planned at a Florida Air Force base where 121 potential Black grave sites were found

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, a hangar stands at MacDill Air Force Base, Jan. 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. As many as 121 unmarked graves in a former Black cemetery have been discovered at the U.S. Air Force base in Florida, military officials confirmed, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Senior Airman Tiffany Emery/U.S. Air Force via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 20, 2024 10:08 am.

Last Updated January 20, 2024 10:12 am.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force plans to expand its search for grave sites in a former Black cemetery at a base in Florida after discovering 121 potential sites already, a base official said.

Lt. Laura Anderson told news stations this week that a nonintrusive archaeological survey performed over the past two years at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa identified 58 probable graves and 63 possible graves. The base also deployed search teams to go over the area with ground penetrating radar and cadaver dogs.

It plans to look at an area to the north of the main cemetery area this year for any additional evidence of graves, Anderson said.

“That’s essentially so we can make sure that we’re not forgetting anybody,” she told WFTS-TV.

The Tampa Bay History Center notified MacDill officials about the possible Black cemetery in 2019, and the base hosted a memorial service in 2021, dedicating a memorial on site to those buried there.

The headstones at the Port Tampa Cemetery were removed during construction of the base in the late 1930s, but the bodies remained there, the Tampa Bay Times reported in 2021. The area must stay free of vertical structures for aircraft safety, so it has not been developed.

Officials said they will continue to work with the community to determine how to best document the site and to pay respect to the people buried there.

“We know obviously there was wrong done in the past, but we’re working together with our community members,” Anderson said. “We want to make what was wrong right.”

Yvette Lewis, president of the NAACP Hillsborough County branch, told WFTS-TV base officials have gone “above and beyond” in resolving the concerns of community members. But she would like to see additional efforts to memorialize the site and make sure its story is told correctly.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vehicle submerged in Keating Channel
Vehicle submerged in Keating Channel

A vehicle has exited the roadway and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports that a vehicle broke through ice and became submerged...

6m ago

TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend
TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend

Once again subway riders will have to make alternate plans this weekend if their trip includes a portion of Line 1. The TTC says subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations is suspended...

12h ago

2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough
2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough

Two people have been arrested after a man suffered serious injuries from a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday morning. Police responded to a call just after 4:00 a.m. for reports of gunshots heard...

3h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

3h ago

Top Stories

Vehicle submerged in Keating Channel
Vehicle submerged in Keating Channel

A vehicle has exited the roadway and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports that a vehicle broke through ice and became submerged...

6m ago

TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend
TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend

Once again subway riders will have to make alternate plans this weekend if their trip includes a portion of Line 1. The TTC says subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations is suspended...

12h ago

2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough
2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough

Two people have been arrested after a man suffered serious injuries from a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday morning. Police responded to a call just after 4:00 a.m. for reports of gunshots heard...

3h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

2:49
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario

More questions than answers from the Ford government on ServiceOntario changes. Richard Southern talks to political analysts as a potential investigation looms.

16h ago

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

More Videos