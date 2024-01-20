6-legged spaniel undergoes surgery to remove extra limbs and adjusts to life on 4 paws

In this image provided by Vicki Black, Ariel after surgery surgery, in Bristol, England, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. A spaniel with six legs that was found abandoned in a supermarket parking lot is now like other dogs after having her extra limbs surgically removed. Vicki Black, director of the Langford Vets Small Animal Referral Hospital says the hospital had never seen a six-legged dog and had never performed that type of surgery. (Vicki Black via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 20, 2024 12:06 pm.

Last Updated January 20, 2024 12:26 pm.

LONDON (AP) — A spaniel born with six legs that was found abandoned in a supermarket parking lot is now like other dogs after having her extra limbs surgically removed.

Ariel, who was named for “The Little Mermaid” character because the additional appendage with two paws on the end looked a flipper, ran through the grass Saturday as she adjusted to life on four legs.

“She is doing brilliantly,” said Vicki Black, director of the Langford Vets Small Animal Referral Hospital, where she was operated on Thursday.

The dog, who had multiple birth defects, was found in the center of Pembroke, Wales, in September. Greenacres Rescue took her in and raised funds for her surgery.

Black said the hospital, which is part of the University of Bristol, had never seen a six-legged dog or performed such an operation.

“Ariel was a complicated little dog,” Black said. “We are a center committed to career-long learning and are proud to innovate and treat pets like Ariel.”

The extra legs extended from the right hindquarter and appeared to be of no use, dangling beside her wagging tail, as she walked a bit awkwardly in a video shot before the operation.

On Saturday as she was discharged, she took to the lawn outside the hospital with the determination of a bird dog, nose to the ground and pulling on her leash.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel
Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel

A vehicle has been removed from the water after it exited the roadway due to a collision and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports...

7m ago

2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke
2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Etobicoke on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 11:00...

1h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

4h ago

2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York
2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York

Two vehicles collided resulting in one vehicle hitting a TTC bus in North York on Saturday morning. The collision happened in the area of Weston Road and Lilac Avenue just before 7:00 a.m., where two...

43m ago

Top Stories

Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel
Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel

A vehicle has been removed from the water after it exited the roadway due to a collision and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports...

7m ago

2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke
2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Etobicoke on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 11:00...

1h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

4h ago

2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York
2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York

Two vehicles collided resulting in one vehicle hitting a TTC bus in North York on Saturday morning. The collision happened in the area of Weston Road and Lilac Avenue just before 7:00 a.m., where two...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:49
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario

More questions than answers from the Ford government on ServiceOntario changes. Richard Southern talks to political analysts as a potential investigation looms.

18h ago

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

More Videos