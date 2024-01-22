Union Station concourse briefly evacuated after reports of man with bear spray
Posted January 22, 2024 9:00 pm.
Last Updated January 22, 2024 9:01 pm.
The concourse level at Union Station was briefly evacuated on Monday night after reports of a man spraying people with a noxious substance believed to be bear spray, Toronto police said.
Officers were notified of an unknown trouble at Union Station just before 8:30 p.m.
According to reports, a man was using bear spray, leading to the evacuation of the concourse level.
Police said the suspect fled the area, and regular service has since resumed.
No injuries were reported.