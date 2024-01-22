Union Station concourse briefly evacuated after reports of man with bear spray

The concourse level at Union Station was briefly evacuated on Monday night after reports of a man spraying people with a noxious substance believed to be bear spray, Toronto police said.

Officers were notified of an unknown trouble at Union Station just before 8:30 p.m.

According to reports, a man was using bear spray, leading to the evacuation of the concourse level.

Police said the suspect fled the area, and regular service has since resumed.

No injuries were reported.