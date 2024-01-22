Union Station concourse briefly evacuated after reports of man with bear spray

Union Station
Toronto's Union Station. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 22, 2024 9:00 pm.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 9:01 pm.

The concourse level at Union Station was briefly evacuated on Monday night after reports of a man spraying people with a noxious substance believed to be bear spray, Toronto police said.

Officers were notified of an unknown trouble at Union Station just before 8:30 p.m.

According to reports, a man was using bear spray, leading to the evacuation of the concourse level.

Police said the suspect fled the area, and regular service has since resumed.

No injuries were reported.

Top Stories

1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police
1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police

A male youth was injured after being attacked by a suspect allegedly armed with a machete, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area in North York...

1h ago

Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'
Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'

Over a week after it was first revealed the provincial government would be closing 11 ServiceOntario locations and converting them to kiosks in Staples and Walmart, Premier Doug Ford finally addressed...

3h ago

Forcillo tells coroner's inquest having a stun gun would have 'changed everything'
Forcillo tells coroner's inquest having a stun gun would have 'changed everything'

A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar told a coroner's inquest today that having a stun gun would have "changed everything." James Forcillo is testifying at the inquest...

5h ago

Watch: Wild turkey disrupts traffic in Scarborough
Watch: Wild turkey disrupts traffic in Scarborough

This turkey is poultry in motion. Toronto police notified the public that a wild turkey was spotted in Scarborough on Monday as the bird made its way onto a local road. Officers first received calls...

2h ago

