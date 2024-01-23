breaking

Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown inside Edmonton city hall: police

Police officers and vehicles outside Edmonton city hall after a weapons complaint Jan. 23, 2024. (Rod Maldaner, CityNews)

By Kelsey Patterson

Posted January 23, 2024 1:24 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 2:30 pm.

Shots were fired inside Edmonton’s city hall Tuesday morning and a Molotov cocktail was thrown from the second floor, police say.

One person was arrested and no injuries were reported, a police spokesperson says.

Police were continuing to evacuate city hall by noon. Roads around the municipal building were closed, and residents were asked to avoid the area.

Open Gallery 8 items

City councillors were in the middle of an emergency advisory committee meeting in the River Valley Room around 10:25 a.m. when it ended abruptly.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi was speaking with city administration when loud bangs — which police have confirmed were shots — could be heard in the distance, as captured by the City of Edmonton’s livestream.

“If we can please follow all the way up to the councillors’ area or up in the stairwell,” a voice can be heard saying shortly after.

“Yes we are recessed,” the mayor says before the livestream cuts out.

LISTEN: Weapons complaint at Edmonton City Hall

In a post on X, Mayor Sohi called it a “serious ongoing situation,” adding the building was “currently in lockdown.”

“Please avoid the area and watch the Edmonton Police media channels for updates,” he wrote.

Coun. Aaron Paquette, who was one of the councillors at the meeting in person, echoed the mayor’s plea for people to “avoid the area in and around City Hall” in an X post. “Follow along online through official channels for updates.”

Top Stories

Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules
Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules

A judge has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests in the national capital and at key border points two years ago. In a decision...

updated

22m ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

4h ago

Delays on Barrie GO line after train crashes into transport truck at Vaughan rail crossing
Delays on Barrie GO line after train crashes into transport truck at Vaughan rail crossing

A driver was able to escape without injuries after a GO train struck a transport truck in Vaughan on Tuesday afternoon. York police say a northbound train on the Barrie GO line struck a truck at a road...

45m ago

Elderly woman in long-term care home dies after 'incident' involving another resident: Durham police
Elderly woman in long-term care home dies after 'incident' involving another resident: Durham police

Durham police's homicide unit is investigating after a 94-year-old woman at a long-term care home in Whitby died last week following an "incident" involving another resident. Police were contacted by...

1h ago

