Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown inside Edmonton city hall: police

Shots were fired inside Edmonton’s city hall Tuesday morning and a Molotov cocktail was thrown from the second floor, police say.

One person was arrested and no injuries were reported, a police spokesperson says.

Police were continuing to evacuate city hall by noon. Roads around the municipal building were closed, and residents were asked to avoid the area.

City councillors were in the middle of an emergency advisory committee meeting in the River Valley Room around 10:25 a.m. when it ended abruptly.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi was speaking with city administration when loud bangs — which police have confirmed were shots — could be heard in the distance, as captured by the City of Edmonton’s livestream.

“If we can please follow all the way up to the councillors’ area or up in the stairwell,” a voice can be heard saying shortly after.

“Yes we are recessed,” the mayor says before the livestream cuts out.

In a post on X, Mayor Sohi called it a “serious ongoing situation,” adding the building was “currently in lockdown.”

“Please avoid the area and watch the Edmonton Police media channels for updates,” he wrote.

Coun. Aaron Paquette, who was one of the councillors at the meeting in person, echoed the mayor’s plea for people to “avoid the area in and around City Hall” in an X post. “Follow along online through official channels for updates.”