Canada is capping student visas. Why now? And will it help?

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller speaks to the media during the federal cabinet retreat in Montreal on Jan. 22, 2024
Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller speaks to the media during the federal cabinet retreat in Montreal on Jan. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted January 23, 2024 8:12 am.

In Today’s Big Story Podcast, over the past several years, the number of international students Canada admits has exploded — to more than one million in 2023. While these students have struggled to find housing and work, they’ve also often been deceived by marketers in their home country, promising a top-tier education that they don’t actually get.

“[International students] may find that they go to school here, end up with a diploma that doesn’t match labour market outcomes. They may be able to work as an Uber driver or in a Walmart. But eventually they might end up frustrated and end up going home,” says Laura Dhillon Kane, Ottawa bureau chief, Bloomberg news.

“And they’ve taken out large loans or spent all their savings to try to come to a country for a dream that doesn’t come true for them.”

Will the federal government’s cap, announced Monday, help ease the burden, both on students themselves and the Canadian rental market? What does it mean for schools that rely on these students for revenue? And how did they problem become so massive the government thought this action needed to be taken?

