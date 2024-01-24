Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

By The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2024 7:11 am.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 7:12 am.

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. January 21, 2024.

Editorial: Start negotiating

Earlier this session it appeared the Wisconsin Legislature had come around on the concept of medical marijuana. It’s something that is overwhelmingly favored by Wisconsin residents, and the public support isn’t fading.

Legislative support? That may be a different question. Now we have a standoff between Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu.

Vos supports a proposal he said was the result of “months and months of negotiations” which includes state-run dispensaries for medical marijuana. He says it has the votes to pass.

LeMahieu called the dispensaries a “nonstarter,” vowing state-owned facilities are a dealbreaker in advancing any legislation to a Senate vote.

Both Vos and LeMahieu are Republicans and the party has strong control over the Legislature. This isn’t an inter-party dispute between Republicans and Democrats. In fact, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appears prepared to sign the bill despite the fact it falls far short of what he has publicly called for.

Our message to the Republican leadership is simple: Guys, don’t muck this up.

Wisconsin is already an outlier compared to the rest of the nation on this issue. Some 38 states allow medical marijuana. That’s three-quarters of the country. That, interestingly, is the same high bar required for passage of a Constitutional amendment.

We’re not suggesting such an amendment here. We’re referencing that process only to display how far out of synch Wisconsin is right now with the rest of the states.

But being out of step with the other states on an issue like this isn’t necessarily a problem for politicians. Being out of step with constituents is another matter, and the legislators blocking bills along these lines are definitely in that territory.

It’s tempting to see this standoff as yet another instance of politicians drawing a line in the sand and saying “If I don’t get everything I want, nobody gets anything.” We’re not sure it goes to quite that length, but it’s uncomfortably close to such a stance.

This isn’t, at least publicly, negotiation. It’s not even really a discussion. It’s two powerful figures setting forth their positions with little indication they’re willing to budge.

It’s not the way students are taught government works, either. In those lessons, one side of the legislature passes a bill, sending it to the other. That bill is debated, possibly amended, and voted on. If the bill is unchanged and passes, it goes to the executive for a signature or veto. If an amended version passes the two bodies try to hammer out an agreement and, if one is reached, that new bill is sent to both sides for a vote. If the bill is approved on one side but not the other, in either scenario, it’s dead.

Nowhere in those classroom lessons was there a suggestion that good government depends on the whims of a single person, or that both sides have to approve of a bill before it can be presented by either chamber.

We would suggest the question Vos and LeMahieu should be asking is not whether the dispensaries should be state-owned and run. It’s whether they value being seen as officials who are capable of behaving as if they’re capable of leading. Emphasizing an all-or-nothing approach fails that test.

Our system of government inevitably leads to some legislative leaders occupying powerful positions. That’s built in. But when those people lose sight of the very concept of compromise, the system ceases to function well. We’ve seen that in ongoing fighting between parties. We don’t need to see it expand to preventing the parties themselves from functioning.

END

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke
Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for a driver who ran away after an SUV crashed into a hydro pole in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Royal York Road near Country Club Drive, south...

1h ago

Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, expected to continue hold
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, expected to continue hold

The Bank of Canada is set to make its first interest rate announcement of the year this morning. Economists widely expect the central bank will continue holding its key interest rate steady at five...

47m ago

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely
Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe...

9h ago

Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew
Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew

CityNews saw the wild turkey wandering on Warden Avenue for hours on Monday. Toronto Wildlife Centre crews saved it Tuesday morning.

10h ago

Top Stories

Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke
Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for a driver who ran away after an SUV crashed into a hydro pole in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Royal York Road near Country Club Drive, south...

1h ago

Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, expected to continue hold
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, expected to continue hold

The Bank of Canada is set to make its first interest rate announcement of the year this morning. Economists widely expect the central bank will continue holding its key interest rate steady at five...

47m ago

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely
Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe...

9h ago

Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew
Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew

CityNews saw the wild turkey wandering on Warden Avenue for hours on Monday. Toronto Wildlife Centre crews saved it Tuesday morning.

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic

13h ago

2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

18h ago

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.
2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.
More Videos