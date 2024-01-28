Toronto’s iconic cube house property facing uncertain future

Toronto’s iconic cube house may be headed for demolition but a community effort is underway to save the landmark structure and preserve its role in the city’s arts and culture scene.

Built in 1996, the building’s architecture has been turning heads in the city’s Corktown neighbourhood ever since. The building has served as a residential space, and more recently been home to audio production company Audio Station, owned by Luis Vasquez.

“I hear what people get most from the cube is the nostalgia, the uniqueness,” said Vasquez. “Right now it’s just like a David versus Goliath story. I’m just a producer making average income in Toronto.”

Plans to redevelop the property have been brewing in the background for years. Block Developments bought the 8,700-square-foot parcel of land last year after a previous development application for a mixed-use community fell apart. The new owners are working on their own proposal for a high-rise mixed-use development. While that is still underway, Vasquez says the immediate issue is a sudden increase in his commercial lease rate. He says the space has become a content creation studio, not just for him and the two other producers he works with, but for other local artists in the city’s music and digital sets scene.

“Artists don’t make incredible amounts of money. So to ask for $1,200 off our profits is asking for our food, our rent, money, everything,” said Vazquez.

Along with a social media campaign, Vasquez has launched crowdfunding to help with the sharp increase in rent. As for potential plans to demolish the building, it remains a possibility. While the cube house has listed status with the City’s Heritage Register, it is not officially designated. As for buying the building, the property has a price tag of over $18 million.

“If I’m thinking big picture goals, it would mean buying the building. So to do that we need a lot of attention and maybe a sponsor that would be willing to take that leap,” said Vasquez.

“The next step is just to keep going. The community came together. The music’s not stopping. The shows aren’t stopping.”