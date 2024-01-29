15-year-old boy faces 11 charges in Oshawa shooting

Police at the scene of a shooting near Wentworth Street West and Cedar Street in Oshawa on Jan. 27, 2024
Police at the scene of a shooting near Wentworth Street West and Cedar Street in Oshawa on Jan. 27, 2024. (CITYNEWS/Karim Islam)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted January 29, 2024 2:16 pm.

A 15-year-old boy is facing close to a dozen charges in connection to a shooting in Oshawa over the weekend.

Durham Regional Police officers responded to the area of Wentworth Street West and Cedar Street near Highway 401 around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday for reports of an armed person in the area.

When police arrived, they found a 26-year-old man at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Toronto hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the teen, who is from Oshawa, was arrested at the scene without incident and has been held for a bail hearing.

He has been charged with 11 offences including pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault, and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The teen cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have not said if the suspect and victim knew each other.

