Deloitte Canada launches advisory practice focused on Indigenous communities

Deloitte Canada says it has launched a dedicated practice focused on helping build capacity and opportunity for Indigenous Peoples and Nations. Deloitte signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 31, 2024 1:20 pm.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 1:26 pm.

TORONTO — Deloitte Canada says it has launched a dedicated practice focused on helping build capacity and opportunity for Indigenous peoples and nations. 

Jolain Foster, managing partner of the new Nation Building practice, says there are major barriers for Indigenous communities as they work towards increased sovereignty, economic independence and self-determination.

She says there’s significant opportunity to do so, but that many nations are bogged down and overwhelmed with the immediate needs of their community, like responding to the opioid crisis, to work more on longer-term solutions.

Deloitte’s practice will focus on helping in areas of governance, economic development — especially in the natural resources sector — and basic needs like broadband internet and roads. 

Foster says there’s also clear need to increase training and skills building so that Indigenous workers, which are expected to make up seven per cent of the workforce by 2030, can get jobs. 

She says Deloitte has already been doing this sort of work for a while, and been offering heavily discounted rates for Indigenous communities, but with the new practice it’s taking a more holistic approach with more consistency across the country.

Foster, who is Gitxsan and Wet’suet’en and belongs to Wilps Niisto, says she’s motivated to create opportunities after seeing the disparities around her growing up. 

“I grew up in a small community in the Northwest, saw a lot of resource development happening, yet experienced extreme poverty all around me, and trauma, and was often confused as to why that was happening,” said Foster.

“I believe that we all deserve the chance to live a better quality of life than what I’ve experienced.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart
Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart

Ontario Premier Doug Ford deflected responsibility and continued to defend a sole-sourced deal that will see the closure of 11 ServiceOntario locations and move them into Staples and Walmart kiosks as...

2h ago

Man seriously injured in Cabbagetown stabbing, suspect arrested
Man seriously injured in Cabbagetown stabbing, suspect arrested

Toronto police have a suspect in custody following a stabbing in Cabbagetown that left a man with serious injuries. Officers were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East around...

1h ago

WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt
WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a house in the city's east end early Tuesday morning and have released video showing them trying to kick in the front door...

2h ago

Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case
Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case

In a series of reports over the past several months, CityNews has been telling you stories from multiple people across the GTA with similar complaints about hired home contractors. "We feel ripped off,"...

39m ago

Top Stories

Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart
Premier Ford deflects responsibility, defends move of ServiceOntario kiosks into Staples and Walmart

Ontario Premier Doug Ford deflected responsibility and continued to defend a sole-sourced deal that will see the closure of 11 ServiceOntario locations and move them into Staples and Walmart kiosks as...

2h ago

Man seriously injured in Cabbagetown stabbing, suspect arrested
Man seriously injured in Cabbagetown stabbing, suspect arrested

Toronto police have a suspect in custody following a stabbing in Cabbagetown that left a man with serious injuries. Officers were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East around...

1h ago

WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt
WATCH: Four suspects try to kick in door of east end Toronto home during break-in attempt

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly tried to break into a house in the city's east end early Tuesday morning and have released video showing them trying to kick in the front door...

2h ago

Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case
Feeling ripped off by a home renovator? Here's why police may not take your case

In a series of reports over the past several months, CityNews has been telling you stories from multiple people across the GTA with similar complaints about hired home contractors. "We feel ripped off,"...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns
Debris from truck on Gardiner caused delays and slowdowns

Lanes were closed Wednesday morning after debris fell from a truck onto the westbound Gardiner.

3h ago

0:20
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush
RAW: Concrete debris scattered across Gardiner Expressway during morning rush

Several vehicles were damaged after a dump truck spilled concrete chunks onto the westbound Gardiner between Park Lawn in Islington

4h ago

4:09
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues
Toronto man explains why he wants MAID for mental health issues

John Scully has suffered from PTSD for decades, he wants the option to access MAID but the Federal Government has postponed expanding it for the second time amid concerns greater safeguards are needed.

19h ago

2:58
The need for inclusive dementia care for the 2SLGBTQ+ community
The need for inclusive dementia care for the 2SLGBTQ+ community

Advocates say the 2SLGBTQ+ community faces unique challenges when navigating the healthcare system for dementia care. Dilshad Burman with a new campaign that calls for tailored and inclusive healthcare.

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos