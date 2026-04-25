Hamilton police seeking 14-year-old in shooting death of teen at Jackson Square mall on Friday

Police in Hamilton say a 14-year-old is the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy at a downtown mall on Friday.

Investigators say they were called to Jackson Square on King Street West just after 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the 16-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition and later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Nabil Askafe of Hamilton on Saturday.

Det. Staff Sgt. Robert Di Ianni said the teen leaves behind a mother, father and a younger brother, adding that they recently immigrated to Canada from Syria.

“They’re deeply affected by this tragedy,” he said. “They’re completely devastated at this loss.”

Photo of Nabil Askafe. HPS/HO

Police say two suspects were seen leaving the mall after the shooting, going eastbound toward James Street.

Investigators have identified the 14-year-old who carried out the shooting and are attempting to get judicial authorization to release his name as part of the investigation. He is facing a second-degree murder charge.

“As far as we know, and this is through video surveillance, the victim was on King Street near Hess, and was walking towards the mall. There was a small interaction with the two others involved, which continued into the mall,” said Di Ianni.

There was no update on the second suspect or what possible charges he may be facing in connection with the incident.

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath called the teen’s death “senseless” in a social media post on Friday.

“A young life taken far too soon,” she said. “Guns have no place on our streets. Period. This was a horrifying act of violence, and it must end. We need urgent, stronger action to get illegal firearms out of our communities.”