Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2024 10:39 am.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 10:42 am.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 2/5/2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 U2 $6,250,831 16,586 $376.86 8
2 Paul McCartney $5,079,462 43,406 $117.02 14
3 P!NK $2,878,926 14,454 $199.17 10
4 Luis Miguel $2,784,172 17,656 $157.68 32
5 Madonna $2,758,214 15,434 $178.71 26
6 Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin $2,564,448 13,659 $187.74 11
7 Travis Scott $2,505,939 17,272 $145.08 16
8 Queen + Adam Lambert $2,386,945 15,473 $154.26 8
9 Depeche Mode $1,852,233 14,249 $129.99 12
10 Romeo Santos $1,826,816 12,386 $147.49 14
11 Doja Cat $1,746,841 12,848 $135.96 11
12 Usher $1,615,064 5,003 $322.81 12
13 KISS $1,553,221 11,190 $138.80 20
14 Rod Wave $1,504,380 12,695 $118.50 20
15 50 Cent $1,458,275 14,921 $97.73 8
16 Dave Matthews Band $1,397,161 11,346 $123.14 8
17 Tool $1,298,813 10,606 $122.46 15
18 Jonas Brothers $1,290,576 11,707 $110.24 11
19 Shania Twain $1,192,650 12,141 $98.23 13
20 Marc Anthony $1,179,841 8,065 $146.29 10

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

The Associated Press

