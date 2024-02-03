Montreal police say 30-year-old man killed in armed assault Friday

Montreal police say a 30-year-old man was killed in an armed assault late Friday afternoon.

Police say they found the man with at least one stab wound to his upper body after responding to a 911 call after 5:30 p.m. about an injured person on a bike path near the riverbank in the city’s Montreal North borough.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says first responders tried to revive the man, but he was declared dead at the scene.

His death marks Montreal’s fourth alleged homicide of 2024.

Police suspect the assault occurred during an altercation between the victim and another individual, but Brabant says investigators are still trying to determine a motive.

There have been no arrests, and investigators were preparing to meet with witnesses and review nearby surveillance footage Friday evening.