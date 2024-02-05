Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash

A teen driver has serious injuries and is facing charges after a serious crash that shut down Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eglinton between Highway 27 and Martin Grove Road around 3:20 a.m.

Youth-speed-alcohol allegedly combine at early morning crash at Martingrove/Eglinton that saw this white SUV go thru red light & ricochet off another vehicle before crashing into light pole. Amazingly the 19 y/o driver suffered non-life threatening injuries but is facing charges pic.twitter.com/b0hI3rkaNf — carl hanstke (@carlCityNews) February 5, 2024

Police tell CityNews a white SUV went through a red light and struck another vehicle before crashing into a light pole.

The 19-year-old driver of the SUV was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Images from the scene show the badly damaged SUV with the drivers side and windshield completely smashed and a downed traffic pole.

Toronto police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke that sent a 19-year-old to hospital with serious injuries. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

Investigators believe speed and alcohol were likely factors in the collision. The 19-year-old driver is facing charges.

Eglinton was closed in both directions between Martin Grove and The East Mall for several hours but the road has since reopened.

With files from Carl Hanstke