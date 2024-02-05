updated

Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash

By Michael Ranger

A teen driver has serious injuries and is facing charges after a serious crash that shut down Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eglinton between Highway 27 and Martin Grove Road around 3:20 a.m.

Police tell CityNews a white SUV went through a red light and struck another vehicle before crashing into a light pole.

The 19-year-old driver of the SUV was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Images from the scene show the badly damaged SUV with the drivers side and windshield completely smashed and a downed traffic pole.

Etobicoke crash
Toronto police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke that sent a 19-year-old to hospital with serious injuries. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

Investigators believe speed and alcohol were likely factors in the collision. The 19-year-old driver is facing charges.

Eglinton was closed in both directions between Martin Grove and The East Mall for several hours but the road has since reopened.

With files from Carl Hanstke

Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont. court today
Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont. court today

The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to come before a London, Ont., court today. Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael...

36m ago

Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs
Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs

Joni Mitchell marked her first-ever performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday following years of health setbacks, while Celine Dion emerged as a surprise presenter in the final minutes of the show, herself...

1h ago

Pedestrian holding child struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrian holding child struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A pedestrian holding a child sustained non-life-threatening injuries when struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Sunday night. Police responded to reports of a collision just before 7:30 p.m. in the...

10h ago

Taylor Swift wins album of the year at the Grammy Awards for the fourth time, setting a new record
Taylor Swift wins album of the year at the Grammy Awards for the fourth time, setting a new record

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for “Midnights,” breaking the record for most wins in the category with four. She began her speech by thanking her producer...

7h ago

