2 people stabbed south of High Park: Toronto police
Posted May 21, 2024 12:05 am.
Toronto police officers say two people are being treated in a hospital after being stabbed in the city’s west end Monday night.
In a brief update posted on the Toronto Police Service X account, it said officers learned of the stabbing incident at around 10:45 p.m.
The update said a man in his 30s was found near the intersection of Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West with unspecified injuries.
Meanwhile, the update said a second male victim walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing weren’t immediately clear.
Officers didn’t release suspect information.
