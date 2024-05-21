2 people stabbed south of High Park: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say two people are being treated in a hospital after being stabbed in the city’s west end Monday night.

In a brief update posted on the Toronto Police Service X account, it said officers learned of the stabbing incident at around 10:45 p.m.

The update said a man in his 30s was found near the intersection of Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West with unspecified injuries.

Meanwhile, the update said a second male victim walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing weren’t immediately clear.

Officers didn’t release suspect information.