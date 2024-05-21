2 people stabbed south of High Park: Toronto police

A Toronto police service cruiser
A Toronto police service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted May 21, 2024 12:05 am.

Toronto police officers say two people are being treated in a hospital after being stabbed in the city’s west end Monday night.

In a brief update posted on the Toronto Police Service X account, it said officers learned of the stabbing incident at around 10:45 p.m.

The update said a man in his 30s was found near the intersection of Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West with unspecified injuries.

Meanwhile, the update said a second male victim walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing weren’t immediately clear.

Officers didn’t release suspect information.

Top Stories

Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott
Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott

Some independent grocers and farmers say they're seeing a boost in business during the Loblaw boycott in May.

8h ago

Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say
Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a central Mississauga property just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

8h ago

Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft
Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft

The federal government announced a countrywide plan on fighting auto theft on Monday. In a press conference in Brampton, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the National Action Plan on Combatting...

9h ago

Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car
Woman seriously injured after Via Rail train from Montreal to Toronto hits car

A woman is in critical condition after the car she was driving was hit by a Via Rail train at a farmer's crossing outside Montreal near Dorval on Monday morning. Train number 61 that left Montreal...

18m ago

