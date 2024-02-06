Killer Mike says arrest at Grammys stems from altercation with an ‘over-zealous’ security guard

Killer Mike, left, and DJ Paul accepts the award for best rap performance for "Scientists & Engineers" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 1:19 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 1:26 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Killer Mike says an “over-zealous” security guard contributed to the physical altercation that led to his arrest after the rapper and activist won three awards at the Grammys.

“As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter,” Mike said in statement Tuesday. “We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.”

On Sunday, Mike was escorted in handcuffs by Los Angeles police at Crypto.com Arena after joyous moments for him at the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony, where he won his awards in quick succession. He had won his first Grammy in more than two decades.

Police said Mike was detained after the altercation and booked on a misdemeanor.

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, was released Sunday evening on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 29 in Los Angeles.

In his statement, Mike thanked the Grammys for recognizing his work. He also noted that he and his wife are “elated” after finding out Monday that their son — who was on a list for a kidney for years — found a match.

“We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment,” he said. “I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered –- the day after my Grammy win.”

Mike’s first win came after he won for best rap performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” which also took home best rap song. The single features Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

He won best rap album for “Michael.”

Before Sunday, Mike’s last Grammy came in 2003 when he won for “The Whole World” for best rap performance by a duo or group.

When he collected his third award, the Atlanta-based rapper shouted out, “Sweep! Atlanta, it’s a sweep!”

As a member of Run the Jewels, Mike, along with producer El-P, pumped out four critically acclaimed albums. He made noise outside of music as a social-political activist who has spoken out against inequality for Black people, race relations and became a vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

The Grammy-winner hosted Netflix’s “Trigger Warning with Killer Mike,” a 2019 documentary series about issues that affect the Black community. He also made an emotional plea to calm a protest against police brutality that turned violent in Atlanta.

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end

Police are searching for suspects after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end that claimed the life of a young man. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for...

41m ago

Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing
Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing

Durham Regional Police have charged two teen boys, aged 14 and 15, after they allegedly robbed and stabbed a male youth at the Whitby GO Station on Monday night. Officers were called to the station...

2m ago

Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court
Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court

A federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president’s claims that he is immune...

2h ago

Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall
Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall

Police in Durham Region say they are concerned for the safety of a missing woman from Oshawa who was last seen in the fall. Durham police officers responded to a missing person call on Jan. 30 after...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end

Police are searching for suspects after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end that claimed the life of a young man. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for...

41m ago

Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing
Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing

Durham Regional Police have charged two teen boys, aged 14 and 15, after they allegedly robbed and stabbed a male youth at the Whitby GO Station on Monday night. Officers were called to the station...

2m ago

Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court
Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court

A federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president’s claims that he is immune...

2h ago

Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall
Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall

Police in Durham Region say they are concerned for the safety of a missing woman from Oshawa who was last seen in the fall. Durham police officers responded to a missing person call on Jan. 30 after...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses

As the Ontario Line construction ramps up, so does the disruption. Mark McAllister on the push from the city for Metrolinx to do more for impacted communities. 

19h ago

2:32
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase

If a tenant agrees to a rent increase above the provincial cap because the landlord plans to make significant improvements and the promised changes are not made, they can get the increase reversed. Dilshad Burman has more.

19h ago

2:33
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality

It's a discount transit advocates have called long overdue. Fare integration will become a reality in Toronto and neighbouring municipalities at the end of February. Tina Yazdani speaks to commuters about the move.

19h ago

2:15
TTC fare integration coming this month
TTC fare integration coming this month

TTC riders will soon be able to hop on multiple transit systems while paying a single fare. Richard Southern with how the program will work and when it will start.

20h ago

1:53
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update

We still don't have an opening date, but officials are revealing some of the work that still needs to be done before service can begin on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.
More Videos