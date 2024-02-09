Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today

Toronto could see daytime temperatures of 13 C on Friday, with record-setting potential for this time of the year. The downside is that it will be rainy to start the weekend, with a cool down and possible snow next week.

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 9, 2024 6:45 am.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 7:13 am.

Despite nearing the middle of February it’s going to feel more like the middle of spring in Toronto and the GTA as we head into the weekend with the city on track to break an 86-year-old temperature record.

A guaranteed high of 14 C is expected Friday, which would be more than 3 C higher than the record for Feb. 9, 10.6 C set in 1938. The average high for the same date in Toronto is -1.8 C.

“It’s going to feel like late spring, very mild” says CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor. “Generally, sun and cloud for the afternoon.”

The springlike warmth will stick around into Saturday with an overnight low hovering around 9 C and the daytime high expected to be around the same. There could be some showers on Saturday morning.

Sunday will see a slight cool down with a high of 4 C. The average daytime high in February is around the freezing mark at 0 C, with an average low of -7 C.

Some snow was possible early next week, but Taylor says it looks like the system will move by the city.

“Looks like the snow will miss us to the south on Monday,” she says. “But still one to watch over the weekend.”

Related:

The lack of snowfall has been noticeable in Toronto so far this winter. Last year, 123 centimetres of snow fell throughout January, while only 27 centimetres accumulated this year. In 2022, over 150 centimetres of snow fell in Toronto that same month.

For all your local weather and details on the extended forecasts, visit here.

How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area
How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto Pearson airport weather records show a sharp decrease in snowfall compared to the average. There have above-normal temperatures too.

9h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs events and Lunar New Year Celebrations
Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs events and Lunar New Year Celebrations

Hockey events continue, a walk to raise funds for neighbours in need and the start of Lunar New Year festivities are some of the activities taking place this weekend. There's also a closure on Line 1 of...

13h ago

'My memory is fine': Special counsel alleges Biden couldn't recall personal milestones
'My memory is fine': Special counsel alleges Biden couldn't recall personal milestones

The longstanding concerns about President Joe Biden's age and memory intensified on Thursday after the release of a special counsel's report investigating his possession of classified documents. The...

35m ago

1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police
1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police

One person is being treated for injuries after being found with a gunshot wound inside a building in Toronto's Liberty Village, police said. Authorities received 911 calls of a shooting in the Ordnance...

11h ago

