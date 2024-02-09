Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today

Despite nearing the middle of February it’s going to feel more like the middle of spring in Toronto and the GTA as we head into the weekend with the city on track to break an 86-year-old temperature record.

A guaranteed high of 14 C is expected Friday, which would be more than 3 C higher than the record for Feb. 9, 10.6 C set in 1938. The average high for the same date in Toronto is -1.8 C.

“It’s going to feel like late spring, very mild” says CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor. “Generally, sun and cloud for the afternoon.”

The springlike warmth will stick around into Saturday with an overnight low hovering around 9 C and the daytime high expected to be around the same. There could be some showers on Saturday morning.

Sunday will see a slight cool down with a high of 4 C. The average daytime high in February is around the freezing mark at 0 C, with an average low of -7 C.

Some snow was possible early next week, but Taylor says it looks like the system will move by the city.

“Looks like the snow will miss us to the south on Monday,” she says. “But still one to watch over the weekend.”

The lack of snowfall has been noticeable in Toronto so far this winter. Last year, 123 centimetres of snow fell throughout January, while only 27 centimetres accumulated this year. In 2022, over 150 centimetres of snow fell in Toronto that same month.

