Louisiana State University running back charged with attempted second-degree murder

FILE - LSU running back Trey Holly (25) carries for a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Army in Baton Rouge, La., Oct. 21, 2023. The LSU freshman was arrested Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, and charged with attempted second-degree murder and other charges after a shooting last week that injured two people. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 10:10 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 10:12 pm.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana State University football player was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted second-degree murder after a shooting last week that wounded two people.

Treyvion Antwan Holly, a freshman running back, faces three charges — attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon on a public roadway, the Union Parish Sheriff said in a press release Thursday evening. Holly, 19, was booked at the Union Parish Detention Center, where he was held on a $512,000 bond.

The arrest stems from a shooting on Feb. 9. in Farmerville, a town in northern Louisiana. That night, around 10:30 p.m., law enforcement was called to an apartment complex for a reported shooting. Once there, deputies found two people with gunshot wounds. More information about the victims, their injuries or condition was not immediately available.

In addition to Holly, two other teenagers were arrested. Jordan Ramond Jones, 18, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. A 16-year-old boy was also charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal possession of handgun by a juvenile.

A spokesperson for Louisiana State University could not immediately be reached for comment.

During the 2023 football season, Holly rushed 11 times for a total of 110 yards and one touchdown. In October, Holly was named as the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody
Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being found with stab wounds in Wilson Subway Station on Thursday night. Police say they were called to the station around 5:30 p.m. for reports...

updated

31m ago

Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash
Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash

A man in his 60s was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in the west end. Police were called to Shannon Street in the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street just before 6 p.m. for...

6m ago

TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues
TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues

TTC staff put the orders in place on Wednesday after several areas of track were determined to require repairs.

1h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike
Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

5h ago

Top Stories

Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody
Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being found with stab wounds in Wilson Subway Station on Thursday night. Police say they were called to the station around 5:30 p.m. for reports...

updated

31m ago

Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash
Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash

A man in his 60s was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in the west end. Police were called to Shannon Street in the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street just before 6 p.m. for...

6m ago

TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues
TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues

TTC staff put the orders in place on Wednesday after several areas of track were determined to require repairs.

1h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike
Mayor Olivia Chow defends approved Toronto budget and tax hike

In the wake of Toronto’s largest property tax increase in decades, Mayor Olivia Chow won’t say whether or not residents will begin to see immediate improvements to public services. In a one-on-one...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week

Overcast conditions on Friday will bring a light dusting of snow for Toronto with lake-effect snow to the north. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend with double-digit wind chills.

5h ago

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

23h ago

2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.
2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

3:32
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest
Mayor Chow's budget passes with some protest

Mayor Chow's $17 billion budget passes with city council support and a full $20 million budget funding increase for police. Mark McAllister reports on which other major priorities were also funded.
More Videos